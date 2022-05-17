ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nags Head, NC

Dare2Care OBX Shred Fest returns to Soundside Event Site in Nags Head this weekend

By Submitted
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a two year hiatus, the 5th Annual Dare2Care OBX Shred Fest will return to the Soundside Event Site in Nags Head on Sat., May 21, 2022, with tons of live music, skateboarders, BMX riders, roller derby women, local artisans and community civic organizations. Gates will open at 1:30pm...

