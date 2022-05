IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA ESTATE NO. 21PC-E162 IN THE INTEREST OF: MICHAEL RICHARD GASKILL, DECEASED NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of MICHAEL RICHARD GASKILL, of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. Respectfully submitted this 28 day of April, 2022. Jessica Ashley Gaskill Gaylor 35 North River Road McDonough, Georgia 30252 908-70498, 5/18,25,6/1,8,2022.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO