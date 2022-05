It’s not often that a Beth Torina-coached team goes on the road to play in the NCAA regionals. This year will be only the third time LSU has played outside of Baton Rouge in the first round of the NCAA tournament since she took over the program 10 years ago. The second-seeded Tigers (34-21), along with San Diego State and Cal State Fullerton, are visitors in the double-elimination tournament hosted by Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO