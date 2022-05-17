ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

GM Fort Wayne Assembly hosting weekly hiring event starting May 19

By Caleb Hatch
WOWO News
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The GM Fort Wayne Assembly will host a weekly hiring event starting Thursday, May 19 to fill its temporary workforce. This will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at the plant located at 12200 Lafayette Center Road in Roanoke. This will continue on Thursdays at the...

