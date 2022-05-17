How Islamic Art Influenced One of Fashion’s Most Famous Jewelers

We’re celebrating fifty years of the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Renwick Gallery with This Present Moment: Crafting a Better World, a new exhibition that showcases the dynamic landscape of American craft. The exhibition features artworks from the museums’ ambitious acquisition campaign, begun in 2020, that brought more than 200 objects by leading craft artists into the national collection. The campaign focused on artworks made by a broadly representative and diverse group of American artists including Black, Latinx, Asian American, LGBTQ+, Indigenous, and women artists. These artists have crafted spaces for daydreaming, stories of persistence, models of resilience, and methods of activism that resonate today. Activating both floors of gallery space and highlighting a range of craft mediums from fiber and ceramics to glass and mixed media it asks the questions, “How have you reimagined your idea of home during the global pandemic?” “How is craft relevant to your life?” To craft a better world, it must first be imagined.
