ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

How Islamic Art Influenced One of Fashion’s Most Famous Jewelers

By Sarah Kuta
Smithonian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor 175 years, the word “Cartier” has been synonymous with iconic French glamour, from massive diamonds to carefully considered watches. But part of the jeweler’s signature style wasn’t homegrown—it was inspired by intricate Islamic art. Now, a new exhibition at the Dallas Museum of...

www.smithsonianmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The 101-Carat Cartier Art Deco Bracelet Could Fetch Up to $1.25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. Diamonds—and emeralds—are a girl’s best friend. Bonhams is about to auction off a stunning emerald and diamond Cartier bracelet that’s estimated to hammer down for $750,000 to $1.25 million. Dated circa 1926, the bracelet comes in at 101 carats and features seven enormous Colombian emeralds interspersed with baguette-cut diamonds. “This is an extraordinary bracelet that is a once-in-a-lifetime jewel,” Caroline Morrissey, the director of jewelry for Bonhams New York, told Barron’s Penta. “The size and quality of the emeralds is unusual, and transfixing, and draws the viewing into the stone.” The bracelet was originally owned by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

H. R. Giger’s Alien Sculpture That Appeared on Iconic Metal Album Cover Heads to Sale at New York Fair

Click here to read the full article. At this year’s Independent Fair in New York, there are the requisite “rediscoveries,” like Birgit Jürgenssen, straight from the Venice Biennale to Galerie Hubert Winter’s booth, and the semi-unexpected oddities, like Renate Druks’s perplexing paintings of cats, now on view in a showcase courtesy of the Ranch. But nothing makes an impression in quite the same way as a pair of outstretched alien hands that loom over one floor of this fair. Made from aluminum and affixed to a peace sign, those hands are part of a 1993 H. R. Giger work known as...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Painter Michael Armitage Tapped to Design £1 Coin Reflecting ‘Rich Tapestry of Modern Britain’

Click here to read the full article. Michael Armitage, a painter whose work has been seen widely in Europe over the past few years, will design a new £1 coin, an edition of which will be released next year to mark the currency’s 40th anniversary. U.K. chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the news at a reception on Tuesday evening held to mark the opening of the Royal College of Art’s revamped campus. He said that Armitage’s forthcoming design for the new coin “will symbolize the rich tapestry of modern Britain and honor our deep heritage and history.” The new mint is scheduled...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
City
Paris, TX
ARTnews

$24.3 M. Michelangelo Sells at Christie’s Paris, Denmark’s ARKEN Museum Gets New Director, and More: Morning Links for May 19, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE BEAT GOES ON. Despite the absolute slaughterhouse in the stock market on Wednesday, Phillips held an evening auction of 20th-century and contemporary art in Manhattan that saw all 36 lots sell (one was withdrawn presale), including an $85 million Jean-Michel Basquiat. That all rang up a record total for the firm: $226 million. “The result marks a breakthrough for the third-largest international auction house, which competes against Sotheby’s and Christie’s for select consignments,” Angelica Villa writes in her ARTnews report. The Basquiat, from 1982, was being sold by Japanese collector Yusaku Maezawa, who bought it just six...
MANHATTAN, NY
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Turkey Have Discovered The Largest Underground City In The World

The 49 rooms unearthed in the subterranean city of Matiate make up only three percent of its estimated total area. The Turkish town of Midyat has such a rich history that it practically serves as an open-air museum. Now, archaeologists have discovered a completely different history hidden beneath the foundations of the ancient town — the world’s largest underground city.
WORLD
Upworthy

A woman's $34 Goodwill bargain buy ends up being a priceless ancient Roman artifact

Ah, the Goodwill. Thrifting has become even more part of American culture since Macklemore’s mega hit “ Thrift Shop ” was released 10 years ago. You can find just about anything you want, from formal dresses to large furniture items and antiques. Walking out of a thrift store with goodies haphazardly thrown into crinkled recycled plastic bags makes you feel like you’ve just struck the jackpot, but for one woman, a jackpot is exactly what she struck. In 2018, art collector, Laura Young of Austin, Texas, was doing her usual thrift store run to look for hidden gems when she stumbled across a sculpture. The sculpture caught her eye, especially since she looks for undervalued or rare art pieces while thrifting. The sculpture was a steal at $34.99, so taking it home was a no-brainer.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacques Cartier
allthatsinteresting.com

Second-Century Funerary Altar For Thirteen-Year-Old Girl Discovered In Rome

Though almost 2,000 years old, the white marble altar is well-preserved and its mournful inscription clearly legible. Grieving for lost loved ones is a practice as old as time. This point was poignantly made by the discovery in Rome of a funerary altar for a young girl — who died 1,900 years ago at the age of 13.
RELIGION
ARTnews

Amateur Archaeologist in Switzerland Uncovers Trove of Ancient Roman Coins

Click here to read the full article. An amateur Swiss archaeologist discovered a trove of 1,290 Roman coins that date back to the reign of Constantine the Great. Using a metal detector, Daniel Lüdin found the coins inside a clay pot that was buried underground. Last year in September, he found the pot in a forest near Wildenstein Castle in Bubendorf, Switzerland. Lüdin, who was prospecting the area, first uncovered several Roman coins and pottery shards. After realizing the extent of the trove, he covered the area again and informed local experts at Archäologie Baselland, which runs various initiatives devoted to archaeology...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islamic Art#Art Museum#Art World#French#Dma#Middle Eastern#European
InsideHook

Ancient Roman Statue Found For Sale in Texas Goodwill

If you were thinking about buying an artifact that dated back to the time of ancient Rome, how would you go about purchasing it? Every once in a while, a major auction house will hold some sort of event at which rare artifacts are up for sale. But as it turns out, every once in a while your local Goodwill might end up with a really great deal on an ancient artifact.
AUSTIN, TX
ARTnews

Art World Provocateur Kenny Schachter Is Banking On NFTs to Give Him Long Overdue Recognition

Click here to read the full article. Kenny Schachter has long been something of a gadfly in the art world, but over the last year or so, the artist and critic has found a new notoriety as art’s inside man on NFTs. And, suddenly, he has started to get recognition that has long eluded him. Thursday, he’ll present a solo booth at the Independent Art Fair in New York with the Greek gallery Allouche Benias. The space will feature paintings, an installation, and a sculpture on the second floor of the fair. “It’s overlooking the selling floor which is kind of perfect,”...
VISUAL ART
IFLScience

Incredible Colorful Ceiling Frescoes Discovered In Ancient Egyptian Temple

Two millennia's worth of soot and dirt covered the ceiling frescoes in the temple of Khnum in the Egyptian city of Esna, protecting the colors underneath. Now, painstaking restoration work from archeologists has brought these incredible pieces of art back to life. The frescoes have 46 images of vultures, representing,...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
ARTnews

Yale Will Return a Temple Sculpture to Nepal in Latest Museum Repatriation

Click here to read the full article. The Yale University Art Gallery has finalized plans to return a sculpture of a Buddhist goddess to Nepal, the university said Friday. The return is the latest in a series of museum repatriations of Nepali artifacts. Yale acquired the artifact in 2015, though the donor has never been disclosed. The decision to bring the work back home to Nepal was a “collaborative one” done in tandem with the country’s government last year, the museum’s director, Stephanie Wiles, said. Bishnu Prasad Gautam, acting consul general for Nepal, said in a statement that the return “will help...
VISUAL ART
TravelNoire

The ‘African Venice’: Meet This Unique And Historic Village Located In Benin

The city of Venice, Italy, is one of the most famous tourist destinations in the world. Known internationally for being a city crossed by canals, Venice attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists who choose the place to enjoy the city by navigating the famous gondolas. But, did you know that there is also an African Venice? Named Ganvie, the village is located in Benin. It may not have as many tourists as the Italian city, however, it has a historical representation of great significance and is growing interest by international tourists.
WORLD
Smithonian

This Present Moment is Here and Now

We’re celebrating fifty years of the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Renwick Gallery with This Present Moment: Crafting a Better World, a new exhibition that showcases the dynamic landscape of American craft. The exhibition features artworks from the museums’ ambitious acquisition campaign, begun in 2020, that brought more than 200 objects by leading craft artists into the national collection. The campaign focused on artworks made by a broadly representative and diverse group of American artists including Black, Latinx, Asian American, LGBTQ+, Indigenous, and women artists. These artists have crafted spaces for daydreaming, stories of persistence, models of resilience, and methods of activism that resonate today. Activating both floors of gallery space and highlighting a range of craft mediums from fiber and ceramics to glass and mixed media it asks the questions, “How have you reimagined your idea of home during the global pandemic?” “How is craft relevant to your life?” To craft a better world, it must first be imagined.
MUSEUMS

Comments / 0

Community Policy