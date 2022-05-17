ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA rejects antidepressant as COVID-19 treatment: 3 notes

By Mackenzie Bean
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago

The FDA has declined to authorize the common antidepressant fluvoxamine as a COVID-19 treatment. 1. Fluvoxamine belongs to a class of antidepressants known as selective serotonin...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
WETM 18 News

Pfizer recalls tablets due to increased cancer risk

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Pfizer is voluntarily recalling five lots of Accupril tablets that were distributed to patients. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the recall was issued due to the presence of nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril. Recent testing discovered that the amount of nitrosamines were above the Acceptable Daily Intake level. The FDA […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Pfizer is forced to recall drug used to treat hypertension after pills were found to be contaminated with cancer-causing compounds

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is recalling five batches of its hypertension drug Accupril after it was found to contain chemicals that can cause cancer. The recall comes after research found that batches of the drug contained increased levels of a cancer-causing agent, nitrosamine. It was announced on March 22 and involves five batches of pills, each containing 90 bottles.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antidepressants#Covid
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
WebMD

FDA OKs Diagnostic Test for Early Alzheimer's

May 5, 2022 – The FDA has cleared the first in vitro diagnostic to aid in the early detection of Alzheimer's disease (AD). The Lumipulse G β-Amyloid Ratio 1-42/1-40 (Fujirebio Diagnostics) test detects amyloid plaques associated with AD in adults ages 55 or older who are under investigation for AD and other causes of cognitive decline.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Drug combination reduces the risk of asthma attacks

A global study of asthma patients by Rutgers and an international team of researchers found a combination of two drugs dramatically reduces the chances of suffering an asthma attack. Results from the clinical trial called MANDALA, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, show that a combination of albuterol,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

FDA Permits Marketing for New Test to Improve Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it is permitting the marketing of the first in vitro diagnostic test for early detection of amyloid plaques associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The Lumipulse G β-Amyloid Ratio (1-42/1-40) test is intended to be used in adult patients, aged 55 years and older, presenting with cognitive impairment who are being evaluated for Alzheimer’s disease and other causes of cognitive decline.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

5 conditions similar to multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease that shares symptoms with many other conditions, which can mean people receive a misdiagnosis. MS affects around 1 million people in the United States. However, experts believe that. people with MS could have an incorrect diagnosis. A conclusive diagnosis involves ruling out those...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Cytokinetics’ Heart Failure Drug Will Have its Day at the FDA

Cytokinetics filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission reporting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration planned to hold an advisory committee meeting to review its New Drug Application (NDA) for omecamtiv mecarbil. The drug is a small molecule cardiac myosin activator being evaluated in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). The target action date for the NDA is November 30.
HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

The FDA Sets Targets On Delta-8

The fact that Delta-8 THC is intoxicating and is not naturally occurring could cause the FDA to take a stricter approach with Delta-8 compared to its treatment of CBD. This article originally appeared on Green Light Law Group and has been reposted with permission. On May 4, 2022, the Food...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Aetna circumvented obligations to cover out-of-network COVID-19 diagnostic testing, lawsuit alleges

A proposed class action lawsuit was filed against Aetna Healthcare of California May 16 alleging the insurer evaded its obligations to fully cover COVID-19 diagnostic testing. The lawsuit was filed by Saloojas, an out-of-network laboratory that operates seven specimen collection sites. The company said the insurer is required to fully cover all Aetna Plan members' COVID-19 diagnostic testing services and issue reimbursements during the public health emergency, regardless of network status.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy