Click here to read the full article. Ahead of the release of Interpol’s new album The Other Side of Make-Believe, the indie rock trio have shared “Fables,” the latest single from the LP. “It’s a summer jam and a piece of music we are particularly proud of,” frontman Paul Banks said of the track in a statement. “‘Fables’ features one of [guitarist Daniel Kessler]’s hottest licks,” comments Banks. “A breezy vocal with optimistic lyrics and a bouncy drum beat evocative of classic R&B with a nod to the golden age of hip-hop.” Interpol previously shared “Toni” from The Other Side of Make-Believe,...

