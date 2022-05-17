ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Judge suspends dormant 1931 Michigan law banning abortion ahead of US Supreme Court decision revisiting Roe v. Wade

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Judge suspends dormant 1931 Michigan law...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Ivey, challengers race to right in Alabama GOP primary

In a pair of campaign ads this GOP primary season, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey falsely declares the election was stolen from Donald Trump and accuses the federal government of “shipping illegal immigrants” to the state. “My message to Biden: No way, Jose,” she says. But a competing...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOP

Arizona prisoner won’t be executed in gas chamber

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona prisoner is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection in less than three weeks for killing an 8-year-old girl, marking the second condemned man to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished its gas chamber — a method of execution that hasn’t been used in the United States in more than 20 years.
ARIZONA STATE
WTOP

Md. attorney general charges Frederick furniture sellers for failure to deliver orders

Several Frederick, Maryland, furniture companies have been charged with failing to deliver orders as promised, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office said Thursday. The Consumer Protection Division has filed charges against Christopher Engel, Karol Engel, Matthew Dihel, MOCHA Furniture, Urbana Custom Décor and Farmstead Custom Furniture for allegedly collecting deposits from customers to build custom furniture, and then failing to either provide the goods or refund the money, according to a news release.
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WTOP

State report blasts Virginia’s public schools

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A Virginia Department of Education report released Thursday morning slammed the state of the commonwealth’s public schools, saying expectations, standards and academic performance have all been in decline, while the achievement gap among Virginia’s students has grown.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

US Attorney: Fake doctor pleads guilty in $1.3M romance scam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to defrauding more than 30 women of more than $1.3 million by pretending to be a doctor on online dating services, a U.S. attorney said Thursday. Brian Brainard Wedgeworth, 46, who formerly lived in the Florida capital city of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTOP

Proposed Nebraska mine has sizeable deposit of rare elements

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The mining company that wants to extract a rare heat-resistant element from the ground under southeast Nebraska says a new report shows the deposit it plans to mine holds a significant amount of other rare elements. NioCorp Developments said Thursday that the latest analysis shows...
OMAHA, NE
WTOP

Puerto Rico firefighter accused in illegal migration case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A firefighter lieutenant has been accused of transporting and harboring migrants who entered Puerto Rico illegally, federal authorities announced Thursday. Pedro Rafael Rodríguez Garnier, 54, allegedly met and transported multiple migrants in the island’s southwest in August 2019 and offered them food and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Michigan Law#Ap
WTOP

48-hour supply: Quarry could aid DC drinking water frailty

The Travilah Quarry, which yielded crushed stone to build the Intercounty Connector and widen Interstate 270, could become part of the solution to the drinking water supply challenge looming over the District of Columbia, Arlington County and the city of Falls Church. As WTOP first reported in 2016, local water...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Lawyer: Victim of Massachusetts fire had sued InfoWars

One of the four people who died in a fire at a Massachusetts apartment building last weekend had filed a defamation lawsuit against right-wing radio host Alex Jones and his InfoWars website in 2018, alleging they falsely identified him as the gunman in a massacre at a Florida high school.
WORCESTER, MA
WTOP

DC touts developments to bridge the divide of the Anacostia

They were back-to-back announcements only an hour and less than a mile apart Thursday, but in two different wards in two different quadrants and on two sides of the Anacostia River. If D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has her way, though, the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge over the river will soon...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WTOP

Maryland reports falling blue crab population in Chesapeake Bay, tributaries

The number of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries is on a downturn, according to the results of the 2022 Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey. This year’s survey estimated total crab abundance at 227 million, which is the lowest in the survey’s 33-year history, according to a news release. The survey is compiled annually by the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Captain White’s Seafood reopens in a new location

Captain White’s Seafood is now up and running at its new location in Maryland. The iconic seafood spot left D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront in November after a long-running dispute with D.C.’s government and developers of The Wharf. “It’s good because our clients have followed us,” said manager Douglas...
OXON HILL, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy