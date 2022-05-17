Judge suspends dormant 1931 Michigan law banning abortion ahead of US Supreme Court decision revisiting Roe v. Wade

Several Frederick, Maryland, furniture companies have been charged with failing to deliver orders as promised, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office said Thursday. The Consumer Protection Division has filed charges against Christopher Engel, Karol Engel, Matthew Dihel, MOCHA Furniture, Urbana Custom Décor and Farmstead Custom Furniture for allegedly collecting deposits from customers to build custom furniture, and then failing to either provide the goods or refund the money, according to a news release.
Comments / 0