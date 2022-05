They wanted to help, they had to help! Cj Critney and Jules Wuellner just didn’t know where to start. Through countless affirmations and sweat equity, they decided that they were going to open their own gym to provide the best service possible and worry about everything else later. FYTS Fitness has grown very quickly from that dream and has become a reality for many fitness enthusiasts around the Westlake Village and Thousand Oaks area. Exceeding expectations in their first 60 days it’s safe to say there’s something to be seen here.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO