Holland, MI

Eugene Heideman

By Patty Vandenberg
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEugene Heideman, an accomplished, yet humble man, passed away on May 15 at the age of 92 in Holland, Michigan. His life was filled with service to God and others, professionally and personally, and he enjoyed most of it thoroughly. He is survived by his wife, Mary, brothers Floyd (Margaret) and...

Cleo Venhuizen

Cleo Venhuizen, a lifelong resident and an icon of Holland, spent the day saying goodbye to her family, and then peacefully passed away on May 15 at the age of 98. She was a major contributor and leader in Holland. She served as Executive Director of the Camp Fire Girls program for 30 years, creating beneficial activities and lifelong memories, including outdoor camps and social activities, for hundreds of girls and their families. She was awarded a Presidential Commendation for exceptional service to others by President Richard Nixon.
HOLLAND, MI
Changing of Leadership Coming to Michigan West Coast Chamber

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 22, 2022) – It was called the Holland Area Chamber of Commerce when Jane Clark was named its new president on May 20, 2004. On September 1, 2022, she will leave the leadership post in what is now called the Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce.
Dozen New Recipients of Holland/Zeeland Promise Named

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 20, 2022) – Another dozen area high school students will see a dream of higher education realized, thanks to the Holland/Zeeland Promise. The Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area has bestowed 12 new recipients with last-dollar scholarships to cover remaining costs of tuition, books, room and board when all other grants and scholarships have been applied. Among those earning this honor are: Isaak Nguyen, LayRay Paw, Amy Pedraza and Flor Sanchez, all from Holland Public Schools; Ellie Rizk of Holland Christian Schools; Kenya Garza, Betzaida Hidalgo, Kimberly Maldonado, Fernando Medina, and Giselle Roman, all from West Ottawa Public Schools; Lena Compian of Zeeland Public Schools; and Diego Felix-Trejo of Holland Early College.
HOLLAND, MI
Holland Police Log May 19-20, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
Hope Claims MIAA Overall Team Title … Again

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 22, 2022) – There will be two new banners hanging from the rafters of DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland when students return to Hope College for the start of a new academic year in August. One is to commemorate the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament...
HOLLAND, MI
Holland Earns Statewide Honors in Sustainability

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 20, 2022) – A fresh leaf has been added to the City of Holland’s large wreath of laurels. The Michigan Green Communities Program announced on Thursday that the Tulip City has earned Gold Certification for its leadership in areas such as energy efficiency, climate adaptation and resilience, recycling, and environmental justice.
HOLLAND, MI
May 19 Hope Sports Report

Volleyball’s McKenna Otto and Women’s Basketball’s Olivia Voskuil Are Co-Recipients of John Schouten Award. Volleyball’s McKenna Otto and women’s basketball’s Olivia Voskuil are co-recipients of Hope College’s John Schouten Award for the 2021-22 school year. The John Schouten Award has been presented annually...
HOLLAND, MI
Zeeland Police Incident Log May 12-18, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: ‎(800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call...
ZEELAND, MI
Speeding Driver Causes Crash, Injures Other Motorist on US-31

GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 20, 2022) – A 37-year-old Spring Lake man was injured, apparently by the driving of a 63-year-old Muskegon Heights man, in a two-vehicle collision south of Grand Haven just before dawn on Friday. Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong and other first responders...
GRAND HAVEN, MI

Community Policy