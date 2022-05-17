ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake Village, CA

FYTS, HIIT & Heavy Mitts

malibumag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey wanted to help, they had to help! Cj Critney and Jules Wuellner just didn’t know where to start. Through countless affirmations and sweat equity, they decided that they were going to open their own gym to provide the best service possible and worry about everything else later. FYTS Fitness has...

www.malibumag.com

Comments / 0

Related
malibumag.com

Malibu Homes On Scene

Malibu is known for its luxury homes, fine dining, good weather and is the home to many movies, TV shows, commercials, and films. While a film may look picture-perfect on the screen, a substantial amount of work goes on behind the scenes — especially when it comes to where the film will be shot. Film crews rent out homes in Malibu daily, sometimes moving out residents to use the property, all in order to film an ideal scene.
MALIBU, CA
welikela.com

A Really Big List of the Best Happy Hours in Los Angeles

The past two years have been rough. We can all do with a little “pick me up” and I have just the thing: An absurdly comprehensive guide for happy hours in Los Angeles. The list that follows contains some 40 options located in over a dozen different neighborhoods and incorporated cities across Los Angeles County. Why so many, you ask? Simply put, because you guys F$*@!-ing deserve it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ventura County Reporter

BOOTS ON THE BEACH | KHAY Fest makes a comeback at Surfer’s Point on May 22

Funny how quickly some things — even major concerts — can come together. Like four months ago, when Cumulus Media regional vice president and KHAY-FM market manager Sommer Frisk and CBF Productions founder and CEO Vincenzo Giammanco were chatting in downtown Ventura about joining forces to resume the KHAY Fest of country music, idled for two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thousand Oaks, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
City
Westlake Village, CA
orangecoast.com

On the Market: A Cottage-Style Home in Laguna Beach

The separate casita features a fully equipped kitchen and its own entrance. Of note: Enjoy the gardens in the courtyard at this cottage-style home, where you’ll also find an outdoor shower and a sunroom. 266 La Brea St. Christopher Sirianni, 949-531-4022. Wisdom From A Florist. Lake Forest’s Stephanie Domingo...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Poodle | $5,000 a Month for Small Studio Apartment in Santa Barbara?

PASS THE IPECAC: Rats, I have just learned, are gastrointestinally hardwired not to throw up. Higher primates — of which we are one — managed to evolve to our advanced state of sorry-dom only because of a finely tuned hair-trigger collective vomit reflex. If one of us blows, we all blow. If a member of the pack hurls, the presumption is they must have eaten something bad; as a precautionary measure, the rest go violently Vesuvian as well.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Kern River House

SPONSORED CONTENT — On this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson introduces you to one of the nicest and most peaceful places in Kern County to rest your head. The Kern River House which is located in Kernville is a must-see when looking for a local staycation. Facebook...
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Trainer#Gyms#Fyts Fitness
Ventura County Reporter

IN GOOD TASTE | Winchester’s Grill and Saloon celebrates its 25th anniversary on Saturday, May 21.

PICTURED: Winchester’s Grill and Saloon celebrates its 25th anniversary on Saturday, May 21. Photo by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer. J.R. Ford opened his now-iconic steakhouse with business partner Sam Book in Downtown Ventura almost exactly 25 years ago, on May 21, 1997. The restaurant will be holding a celebration for its quarter century of success this weekend – Saturday, May 21, 2022 – with live music all day, plus drink specials and giveaways. The event will also support local nonprofit Music and Art for Youth.
VENTURA, CA
Eater

Hollywood Director McG to Open a Splashy New Sunset Strip Restaurant

While the Orange County restaurant scene has been coming on strong over the past few years, it’s still rare that a restaurant group from behind the Orange Curtain makes its way up to Los Angeles — let alone on such a splashy stretch as the Sunset Strip. Yet that’s precisely what the River Jetty Restaurant Group is doing, adding an upscale dinner option along one of LA’s most famous boulevards that’s sure to pull in the Hollywood Hills crowds.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
malibumag.com

The Perfect Beach-less Getaway

Ask any Malibuite what they don’t like about living here, and chances are you’ll get a very short list. PCH traffic, probably, or that weird smell near the Civic Center come July. But my main gripe with Malibu has always had to do with its beauty, or, to be more precise, leaving it. When you live next to the prettiest beach in the world, it’s hard finding a weekend getaway that can compare, especially when most of the beautiful places within reach happen to be beach cities as well. Santa Barbara and San Diego are lovely, don’t get me wrong. But if you’re looking to feel transported, to satiate a mild bout of wanderlust, most of the tried-and-true weekend getaways around Malibu don’t exactly fit the bill.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
visitcamarillo.com

Make Your Wedding Day Dreams Come True in Camarillo

The competition for wedding venues is fierce these days, so we’re here to let you in on a little secret. Camarillo has become quite the hidden gem for discerning brides and grooms in search of classic Southern Californian ambiance and easy access to major and regional airports. Our agricultural paradise is home to an abundance of charming venues, endless photogenic backdrops and talented wedding professionals. Add compelling entertainment offerings for your guests and catering infused with distinctive, delicious local flavors, and you’ve got a recipe for a flawless wedding day that will live long in the memory books of everyone in attendance. Curious to learn more? Following are five reasons Camarillo could very well be the perfect location for your dream wedding.
CAMARILLO, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Porto Named Woman of the Year

First published in the May 14 print issue of the Glendale News Press. For being a “successful small business owner who tirelessly — and I emphasize ‘tirelessly’ — gives back to her community,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger chose Beatriz “Betty” Porto as the Woman of the Year representing the 5th District this year.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
malibumag.com

The Fight Against Food Waste

In an effort to reduce organic waste in landfills, Malibu has adopted an organic and food waste recycling service. Malibu Magazine takes a look at what this means for the community. Written by Barbara Burke. For the past few years, state lawmakers, L.A. County and City of Malibu officials have...
MALIBU, CA
theeastsiderla.com

$10k slice on Highland Park one-bedroom; $24k cut on East LA 3-bedroom; $28k chop on Highland Park Modern

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Highland Park one-bedroom: $10,000 slice on remodeled home with vaulted ceilings, a new kitchen with new appliances, an electric fireplace, a front yard shed, and a backyard deck. Now $789,000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Child Airlifted After Suffering From Cardiac Arrest

A child has been airlifted after suffering from cardiac arrest in Canyon Country Thursday. Around 10:40 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a child in cardiac arrest on the 27000 block of Silver Oak Lane in Canyon Country, according to officials. “It was an EMS call,” Esteban Benitez, spokesperson...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy