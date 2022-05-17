FYTS, HIIT & Heavy Mitts

Ask any Malibuite what they don’t like about living here, and chances are you’ll get a very short list. PCH traffic, probably, or that weird smell near the Civic Center come July. But my main gripe with Malibu has always had to do with its beauty, or, to be more precise, leaving it. When you live next to the prettiest beach in the world, it’s hard finding a weekend getaway that can compare, especially when most of the beautiful places within reach happen to be beach cities as well. Santa Barbara and San Diego are lovely, don’t get me wrong. But if you’re looking to feel transported, to satiate a mild bout of wanderlust, most of the tried-and-true weekend getaways around Malibu don’t exactly fit the bill.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO