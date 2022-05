PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria has a new shop bringing European flavors to the Midwest. Diana Natale grew up around European pastries and baked goods. “I grew up in Stuttgart, which is southwest Germany,” she said, “and Stuttgart is really known for their breads and pastries… Also, luckily, it’s just about 90 minutes, two hours max, from the border of France.”

PEORIA, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO