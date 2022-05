Richmond County authorities say they’re looking for three men for questioning in connection with a shooting last month outside a bar in downtown Augusta. It happened around 3:00 a.m. April 23 outside Garden City Social Bar in the 1100 block of Broad Street. A woman told investigators she was sitting in her car outside the bar when she heard gunshots. Her vehicle was hit by several bullets as she sped away. The victim was treated for injuries she received from broken glass.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO