If you don't have plans to take a tropical vacation this year, why not take a staycation instead and turn your backyard into a resort-like oasis? In addition to a comfy sectional to entertain guests on and a sleek fire pit to create an inviting environment, you may also want to invest in a cozy hammock that's perfect for at-home relaxation. Amazon shoppers are convinced the Bengum Hammock Chair is the perfect addition to your outdoor space as it feels like a "cocoon of comfort." Plus, it's on sale for 25 percent off right now, so there's no better time to shop, especially since summer is around the corner.

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO