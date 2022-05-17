Britney Spears' BF Sam Asghari Says They're 'Moving Forward' After Losing Their 'Miracle'

Sam Asghari wants everyone to know that he and Britney Spears

Spears and her fiancé shared news of their miscarriage over the weekend, and Asghari says they're very thankful for the outpouring of sympathy they've received from fans in the days since.

Asghari hadn't openly spoken out about the miscarriage beyond the couple's statement, but he took to his Instagram stories to share a note about it on Monday.

"We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future," he wrote.

"It's hard but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon."

One of Spears' big goals with ending her decade-long conservatorship was to have another baby. That conservatorship ended late last year, and the couple announced that they were pregnant in April.

But their joy didn't last long, and they shared the heartbreaking news of their miscarriage on Instagram Saturday.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," said the Instagram post.

"This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to shared the good news," they continued. "Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

Spears has not made any further comments on the matter, but Asghari did chime in about it in the comments.

"We will have a miracle soon," he wrote.