Florida lawmakers are starting to put together some bills to look at next week for the special session on property insurance. Many homeowners have seen premium increases ranging from 30 to 60 percent. One of the things that's been driving up costs is the amount of litigation. Florida accounts for 8 percent of all the property insurance claims, and 76 percent of all the lawsuits in the U.S. That's forced several insurers to go out of business this year and shrinks the amount of competition.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO