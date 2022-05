FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is launching a new life-saving campaign urging citizens to stop “kitnapping” unweaned kittens. Kitnapping is when kittens are prematurely separated from their mothers (usually before 8 weeks of age) which drastically decreases their chance of survival. This often happens when citizens find a litter of kittens and immediately bring them to the shelter. We understand it’s in an effort to help, but more often than not it’s causing more harm when they are separated from their mother.

