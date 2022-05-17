ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

King graduates serving as leaders with Ballad Health

By Contributed Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout Ballad Health’s service region, graduates of King University’s nursing program are serving in leadership positions, including as chief nursing officers (CNO) and hospital administrators. The group includes alumni who received undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University. Their advancement in the health system demonstrates the excellence...

Acosta named 2021-2022 Maggie Crosby Tetrick Scholarship winner

The recipient of the 2021-2022 Maggie Crosby Tetrick Diversity in Leadership Scholarship is Franklin Acosta, senior at Elizabethton High School. Acosta is the son of Victoria Marshall and nephew of Bobbie Bullard. He has demonstrated both musical and academic excellence during his time at EHS and is currently the principal clarinetist of the Symphony of the Mountains Youth Orchestra and the winner of the 2022 Symphony of the Mountains Concerto, all while maintaining an impressive academic GPA.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
New officers of Elizabethton Woman’s Club

The Elizabethton Woman’s Club held its spring luncheon and installation of officers recently at Dino’s. The new officers include (left to right) Pat Mosman, president; Juanita Olsen, vice president; Paula Bishop, secretary; Cindy Tipton, treasurer; and Terry Cole, chaplain.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Pamela Elizabeth Crawford Murphy

Pamela Elizabeth Crawford Murphy, 59, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, following a brave confrontation with small cell carcinoma. Pam’s last moments were spent in her Elizabethton, Tennessee home with her daughters and granddaughter by her side. Her legacy is that of a confident, audacious, and convicted woman. Whether Pam was your grandmother, sister, mother, daughter, or friend, she was a rare kind of person. With no hesitation or expectations in return, she kept her word — gave her all — and went the extra mile for those she cherished. Never knowing a stranger, Pam always made you feel welcome. And would do anything for a laugh! She was generous — even with our failings — creating safe spaces for us to both be kind to ourselves and see our mistakes with full and honest acceptance. Using all the little details that come with a gracious heart, Pam shared her authentic smile, hand in solidarity and support, and willingness to listen when you needed it the most.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Criteria, timeline set for hiring of new Director of Schools for county

Carter County schools will begin accepting applications for Director of Schools on May 18 with the goal of having someone hired by June 16. The Board of Education met in a special called meeting Monday to set the criteria and timeline for hiring a replacement for Dr. Tracy McAbee, who will be the new Director of Schools in Lewis County.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Food City seeks to spread blame in opioid lawsuit brought by Tennessee Attorney General

When a Bearden homeowners association blew the whistle on the high levels of opiates a Food City grocery store pharmacy was shelling out to pill mill patients, the company’s chief executive officer called it a lie. When a Knoxville weekly newsmagazine reported the Westwood Homeowners Association’s claims and exposed a slew of opiate-related crimes in […] The post Food City seeks to spread blame in opioid lawsuit brought by Tennessee Attorney General appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Unaka High School earns Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award

NASHVILLE — Unaka High School earned the Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award by registering 100% of the eligible students who are 18 or older to vote. “Congratulations to Unaka High School for earning our Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award by reaching 100% voter registration,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “The commitment to civic engagement shown by Unaka High’s students, faculty and staff and the Carter County Election Commission is inspiring.”
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Education
Reader thinks college tuition is too high

The high school class of 2022 will soon be graduating high school and starting college. I enjoy seeing the pictures of the graduates in the Elizabethton Star. I don’t enjoy attending graduation ceremonies. George Will said American colleges owe students an apology because the the cost of tuition has increased four times faster than inflation. As a result American college students have record student loan debt. Many students pay tuition for a few semesters and then leave college with debt but no degree. As a result American students owe over one trillion dollars in student loan debt. Sadly many will never be able to own a home because of their student loans!
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Iris Festival back in downtown Greeneville

GREENEVILLE — Arts and crafts, entertainment and activities for all ages will fill the streets of downtown Greeneville, May 21-22, as the Greene County Partnership’s annual Iris Festival returns for its 27th year. Arts and crafts booths will be positioned along College and Academy streets with a wide...
Local schools earn regional championships on the diamond

(WJHL) – A Wednesday loss did not seal any team’s fate, but wins ensured home games in the sectional round on Friday night for a host of high school baseball and softball teams in Northeast Tennessee. In their seventh meeting of the season, Tennessee High smashed three quick home runs to put the game out […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport City Schools needs to fix the dress code

The dress code is not your average topic for small talk. People don’t acknowledge the problem as much as they should. Schools have always had a say in what students can or cannot wear to school, and there are quite a few restrictions mostly for females. The dress codes...
KINGSPORT, TN
Daughter remembers Greene Co. double homicide victim Sherry Cole

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Faithful, sweet, kind. That’s how Crystal Cole remembers her mother Sherry Cole, the 59-year-old who was killed at her Limestone home alongside her 7-year-old grandchild Jessie Allen on April 24. “She thought everyone had good in them.” “I don’t remember ever seeing her get mad,” said Crystal. “She was so […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Crews battle house fire in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Crews battled a house fire in Bristol, Virginia, late Tuesday night. The fire was at a house on Rocky Hill Road. The call came at around 10:20 p.m. A woman and her dog were inside the home, and both made it out, officials said. The...
BRISTOL, VA

