Kickoff Time Announced For Ducks Season Opener Against Georgia

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. – We now know when the Oregon Ducks will kick off the Dan Lanning era. The...

Oregon State University has chosen presidential finalists

Oregon State University’s Board of Trustees announced the candidates for the university’s next president at a meeting on Friday — the latest step in a search process that the university made more open than in past hiring efforts. The presidential finalists — Jayathi Murthy and Charles Martinez...
Oregon breweries win at 2022 World Beer Cup

The results of the 2022 World Beer Cup were announced earlier this month. This year’s competition featured more than 10,000 entries from breweries across the globe. Oregon’s breweries took home multiple awards. Portland-based StormBreaker Brewing won gold for its beer, Extra StormBreaker. Heater Allen Brewing in McMinnville won gold for its flagship beer, Pils. And ColdFire Brewing of Eugene took home a bronze for its Valley Mélange. Rob Lutz is the head brewer of StormBreaker Brewing. Lisa Allen is the head brewer and production manager of Heater Allen Brewing. Stephen Hughes is the head brewer of ColdFire Brewing. We hear more from them about the competition and their beers.
PORTLAND, OR
Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to half-staff through sunset on May 19 in honor of Gerry Frank, philanthropist and influential adviser in Oregon. Frank died on March 13, 2022 and his memorial service was May 19, prompting the order. “It is hard...
Anika Bliss Jamison: 1998-2022

Though she was always on the move, those who knew Anika Bliss Jamison speak of her warm, free spirit, her ear for music, her faith and her unmatched piano chops. She had a contagious smile, with a mystery about her that kept even those closest to her curious about her thoughts and motivations.
MAPLETON, OR
Lake Oswego Set To Fill Next Seat In U.S. 6th Congressional District

PORTLAND – Oregon is one step closer to electing its first Hispanic congresswoman in November. State Rep. Andrea Salinas is stengthening her margin of victory as more ballots are counted for the Democratic nomination to the state’s newly formed 6th Congressional District. Salinas who lives in Lake Oswego...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Sweet Home’s hare-raising problem

A feral-rabbit issue has plagued Sweet Home and the surrounding area since late last year, but this month it’s worsened by leaps and bounds — or hops, you could say. On Thursday, May 5, local Lisa Stoke and her daughter saw at least four adult and 10 baby domesticated rabbits at Sunnyside Park.
SWEET HOME, OR
Pressure mounts over Oregon primary ballot fiasco

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker in Oregon is calling for an investigation into a ballot-printing fiasco that will delay results from Tuesday’s primary by weeks, with a key U.S. House race hanging in the balance in a state that prides itself on voter access and election transparency.
OREGON STATE

