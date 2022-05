The Dallas Mavericks entered Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals series against the Golden State Warriors with all of the momentum. They had just destroyed the top-seeded Suns in Phoenix in Game 7 and had won five of the last seven from that series. Yet, prior to the Mavs tipping off against the Warriors, Luka Doncic acknowledged who he thought the key was for Golden State, and it wasn’t Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson.

DALLAS, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO