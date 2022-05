Tarik Cohen’s hopes of making a comeback in 2022 disappeared in an instant after the former Chicago Bears running back sustained a devastating new injury. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Cohen tore his Achilles during a recent workout, putting a halt on his return bid after missing the whole 2021 campaign due to a knee injury. The one-time Pro Bowler was released by the Bears earlier in the offseason, but he had hopes of getting back to the field in 2022.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO