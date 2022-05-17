Class 3A girls golf: Bluff's Pressley finishes fourth; NHall takes 3rd overall; White Co is 6th

Lieutenant Colonel “Coach” Curtis Williams, age 68 of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Born in Clarkesville, Georgia on January 22, 1954, he was a son of the late Shubert & Australia Blair Williams. Curtis was a graduate of Habersham Central High School, Class of 1972, an undergraduate of Piedmont College, and a graduate of North Georgia College where he received his Master’s degree in Education. He was a veteran of the Georgia Army National Guard, having served his country proudly with 28 years of dedicated service. Curtis retired from the Habersham County School System where he taught physical education and coached football for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed being outdoors, traveling, walking, golfing, and was an avid sports enthusiast. Most of all, he enjoyed precious time with his family and was affectionately known as Pop Pop to his 6 grandchildren. Curtis attended Free Chapel Worship Center of Gainesville.

CLARKESVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO