Thomson, GA

Class 3A girls golf: Bluff's Pressley finishes fourth; NHall takes 3rd overall; White Co is 6th

By Jeff Hart
accesswdun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCherokee Bluff's Alisa Pressley turned in a 79 to finish fourth in the Class 3A state tournament at Belle Meade Country Club in Thomson, Ga. on Wednesday. Pressley was one-stroke ahead of a trio of players after Day 1's results were final....

accesswdun.com

