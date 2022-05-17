Joel Embiid's injuries prevented Sixers from advancing past Heat I What's Wright?

For the second straight season, Joel Embiid has put together a monstrous season where he made a strong case for the best player in the NBA. He led the NBA in scoring at 30.6 points per game while adding 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks. The 76ers‘ superstar put the team on his back amid the Ben Simmons drama and played a career-high 68 games. Embiid led the 76ers to a 51-31 regular-season record, and the team finished tied for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.
