Everything you need to know about the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas

Halfway through the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, 11 different drivers have won the first13 races, and if that pace keeps up, it could complicate which 16 drivers make the playoffs in September.

But for now, that’s all on pause because the NASCAR All-Star Race, a midseason exhibition event, is on Sunday. It’s not for points, but it’s typically a fun and fast-paced event with a large purse on the line — plus bragging rights, obviously.

And while the venue, Texas Motor Speedway, remains the same as last year’s All-Star Race, NASCAR has, of course, altered the format of the event and placed a greater emphasis on pit crews, including during qualifying. But it’s a lot to keep track of, so we’re here to help.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race.

The basics: When is the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race?

Date: Sunday, May 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Track: Texas Motor Speedway

When is qualifying? 5:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 13, but more on that later…

Explaining the new format for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race

At the end of last month, NASCAR announced its new format for the 2022 All-Star Race, and although it’s different than last year’s format, it’s still fairly complicated, even if it’s far less confusing. So here’s an attempt to simplify it as much as possible.

The race is 125 laps divided into four stages

Stages 1, 2 and 3 are 25 laps each, and the fourth stage is 50 laps

There will be a pit crew competition between Stages 2 and 3 when each team must perform a four-tire pit stop. The team with the fastest stop wins, and the driver of the winning team will start fourth in the last stage, so long as he has a 15th-place finish or higher in Stage 3.

In addition to incentives for the pit stop completion, there are in-race benefits for winning the first three stages of the race.

Stage 1 winner: Driver will start on the pole in the final stage, as long as he’s 15th or better in both Stages 2 and 3.

Stage 2 winner: Driver will start second in the final stage, as long as he’s 15th or better in Stage 3.

Stage 3 winner: Driver will start third in the final stage, followed by the driver with the winning pit crew.

If you’re wondering whether NASCAR will have a competition caution for this race, the answer is… maybe.

In the final 50-lap stage, if there is a natural caution between Laps 15 and 25, then there won’t be a competition caution — or a yellow flag decided on by NASCAR rather than a natural incident on track. If there is no natural caution in that frame, NASCAR will call for one.

What is the prize for winning NASCAR's All-Star Race?

Although there aren’t points on the line that could help drivers and their teams through the season, the All-Star Race winner gets a giant check for $1 million.

Is every NASCAR driver eligible for the All-Star Race?

No, not every NASCAR Cup Series driver is eligible for the All-Star Race. And there are a few different ways drivers can qualify.

Drivers are eligible for the exhibition event if they won a points race in 2021 or so far in 2022, if they won a previous All-Star Race and are current full-time drivers or if they won a NASCAR Cup Series championship and are current full-time drivers.

Through one of these avenues, 20 drivers have already locked themselves into the 2021 All-Star Race. Those with a guaranteed starting spot are:

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Drivers can also race their way into the NASCAR All-Star Race or get voted in

Being a recent race winner or Cup champion aren’t the only ways drivers can qualify for the All-Star Race. They can also race their way in during the NASCAR All-Star Open, which is set for Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET right before the main event.

The All-Star Open is broken into three stages: 20 laps, 20 laps and 10 laps, respectively. The winner of the first two stages plus the Open winner will advance to the All-Star Race, which will immediately follow.

Otherwise, drivers have one last chance to be eligible for the All-Star Race, thanks to the fan vote. The fan vote is exactly what it sounds like, and of the drivers who are not eligible for the main event through any of these paths, the one with the most votes from fans will be the final All-Star Race competitor.

Fans can vote for their preferred driver through Friday at noon ET. Per NASCAR as of Monday, the drivers currently with the most votes are Daniel Suárez, Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick and Corey LaJoie.

The other drivers who could be voted into the All-Star Race are:

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Landon Cassill, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

What about practice and qualifying for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race?

For this year’s All-Star Race, there will be two practices for 15 to 20 minutes. The first practice is for teams competing in the All-Star Open, hoping to advance to the main event, and the second one is for teams already in the All-Star Race.

For the All-Star Open, qualifying will be in a single-car format for one lap each, and they’ll go in reverse order of 2022 owner points.

Qualifying for the All-Star Race itself is a little different. It’s divided into two rounds, and the first is single-car qualifying for one lap, also in reverse order of 2022 owner points. The top-8 drivers from the first round will advance to the second round, which is a head-to-head elimination bracket with significant emphasis on how well pit crews perform.

In the bracket format, two cars will be staged together in adjacent pit stalls near the end of pit road. When the teams get the signal to start, the pit crews will perform a four-tire stop, and as soon as the jack drops, drivers will race off pit road with no speed limit for a lap around the track. The first of the two cars to get back to the start-finish line will advance in the bracket, and so on.

The final two teams remaining will compete for the All-Star Race pole, and the loser of the matchup will start the All-Star Race second.

In the top-8 bracket, drivers eliminated in the first head-to-head competition will start the race in fifth through eighth, depending on their one-lap speeds from the opening round of qualifying. Those eliminated in the next head-to-head matchup will start the main event third and fourth based on their one-lap speeds.

What active NASCAR drivers have previously won the All-Star Race?

Seven drivers currently still racing full-time in NASCAR have won the All-Star Race before:

Kevin Harvick: 2007, 2018

Kurt Busch: 2010

Denny Hamlin: 2015

Joey Logano: 2016

Kyle Busch: 2017

Kyle Larson: 2019, 2021

Chase Elliott: 2020

As you can see, Harvick and Larson are the only active drivers to have won the All-Star Race more than once, and they’re in a five-way tie for third-most wins with Mark Martin, Terry Labonte and Davey Allison.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jeff Gordon are the only two drivers to win the race three times, and Jimmie Johnson — who retired from full-time NASCAR racing and switched to the IndyCar Series — is at the top of the list with a record four All-Star Race victories.

Brief history of NASCAR All-Star Race tracks

Since the All-Star Race’s inaugural event in 1985, nearly every race has been at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile track in the heart of NASCAR country hosted the race in 1985 and from 1987 through 2019.

The 1986 NASCAR All-Star Race was held at Atlanta Motor Speedway (then known as Atlanta International Raceway), and, as a result of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the 2020 All-Star Race.

Last season, the exhibition race moved to Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, where it will be again this year.