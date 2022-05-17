ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie City Council to discuss solid waste contract negotiations at special meeting

By Cyndi
treasurecoast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePort St. Lucie City Council to discuss solid waste contract negotiations at special meeting. What: A Special City Council meeting regarding the solid...

www.treasurecoast.com

mynews13.com

Rezoning request denied for redevelopment of Palm Bay golf course

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Palm Bay Planning and Zoning Board voted against re-zoning a golf course for the development of homes during a meeting on Wednesday evening. Residents of a Palm Bay golf community have been up in arms over a proposal to tear down the course in favor of adding hundreds of new homes.
PALM BAY, FL
veronews.com

Summer closings set for downtown Vero rail crossings

Brightline plans to close the railroad crossing at westbound 20th Street (Route 60 west) from May 31 through June 20 for installation of new safety equipment for high-speed passenger trains, then work on the other downtown Vero Beach crossings throughout the summer. Brightline anticipates completing improvements at eight Vero Beach...
VERO BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Health inspections: Four Palm Beach County eateries had perfect scores; none shut down

For the week of May 8 to May 15, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and eateries:. More restaurant inspections:Miller's Ale House in Boca closed for one day following check. Temporarily closed:Delray eatery fails check, makes corrections, reopens the next day. Federation Ccrc Operations Corp.-Bistro, 21036 95th...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Statement from Dr Millay, Martin County Superintendent of Schools regarding Student racial slur photo

Stuart, FL – The following message is being sent on behalf of Dr. John D. Millay, Superintendent of Schools:. Last night, the Martin County School District launched a comprehensive investigation into the origin and authenticity of an inappropriate and disturbing photo circulating on social media. We are moving with all deliberate speed to interview all those who may have been involved in this shameful incident, and, unfortunately, can confirm that the photo is authentic. We expect to have our investigation finalized within the next 48 hours.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

St. Lucie County Department of Health opens new building in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The new St. Lucie County Department of Health building is the sixth one in the county to open. The building located in Fort Pierce went through some upgrades and will have various programs available to the public including maternal and child health, linkage to care, case management and adult dental services, as well as allow for the expansion of the Forever Smiles pediatric dental services into the Fort Pierce area in the near future.
FORT PIERCE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ALERT: Palm Beach County COVID Risk Spikes

KinsaHealth Reports Dramatic Increase In Palm Beach County COVID-19 Spread. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The COVID situation in Palm Beach County just took a dramatic turn for the worse. Kinsa Health, credited with accurately predicting the first wave of COVID-19 – and all […] The article ALERT: Palm Beach County COVID Risk Spikes appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County is not inclined to waive the county gas tax

West Palm Beach, FL/CBS12 News — Have you filled your gas tank this week?. If you have, you know gas prices keep climbing. Regular unleaded just hit another record high in West Palm Beach, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA) and drivers are looking anywhere and everywhere for relief.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Deal near on new concessionaire for Seaside Grill

Vero Beach officials are negotiating a long-term concession agreement with a Royal Palm Beach-based company to take over the recently shuttered Seaside Grill at Jaycee Park. City Manager Monte Falls said last week he expects to present the City Council with a ready-to-sign, 30-year deal next month for a new lessor to take over the city-owned facility.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Wildfires keep crews busy in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Wildfires are keeping crews busy in Okeechobee County. Fire Rescue said its crews along with the Florida Forest Service have been busy over the past few days responding to numerous wildfires across the county. The observed fire danger rating for the county is currently...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL

