Port St. Lucie City Council to discuss solid waste contract negotiations at special meeting

Stuart, FL – The following message is being sent on behalf of Dr. John D. Millay, Superintendent of Schools:. Last night, the Martin County School District launched a comprehensive investigation into the origin and authenticity of an inappropriate and disturbing photo circulating on social media. We are moving with all deliberate speed to interview all those who may have been involved in this shameful incident, and, unfortunately, can confirm that the photo is authentic. We expect to have our investigation finalized within the next 48 hours.

MARTIN COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO