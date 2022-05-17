ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how to get Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza before its official release

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heX6z_0fhDA8Sh00

The Mexican Pizza is coming back to Taco Bell, and fans of the offering at the chain are SO excited for it.

(An aside: I’m more excited about the Dolly Parton Mexican Pizza musical that’s coming out, but that’s for another post!).

It’s supposed to drop on menus later this week, but Taco Bell is making it available early, starting Tuesday: Per the chain’s official site, you can order one through the app if you’re a registered user as a Rewards Member.

For those who don’t know: Their Mexican Pizza is on tortillas, with beans, pizza sauce, beef, tomatoes and lots of cheese.

Go get it!

