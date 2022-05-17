Here's how to get Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza before its official release

The Mexican Pizza is coming back to Taco Bell, and fans of the offering at the chain are SO excited for it.

(An aside: I’m more excited about the Dolly Parton Mexican Pizza musical that’s coming out, but that’s for another post!).

It’s supposed to drop on menus later this week, but Taco Bell is making it available early, starting Tuesday: Per the chain’s official site, you can order one through the app if you’re a registered user as a Rewards Member.

For those who don’t know: Their Mexican Pizza is on tortillas, with beans, pizza sauce, beef, tomatoes and lots of cheese.

Go get it!