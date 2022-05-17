ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How to bet the Celtics-Heat heavyweight battle in the Eastern Conference Finals

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KqSji_0fhDA7Zy00

The NBA playoffs have been absolutely impossible to predict from game to game. A team that gets blown out by 40 on one night might come back to win by 15 the next.

Despite that winding road, the East has landed a chalk series in the conference finals, with the top two seeds set to square off in what’s sure to be a heavyweight battle. Like the rest of the playoffs, I think each individual game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will be completely unpredictable, but in the end, the series favorite will ultimately prevail, and that’s the Celtics. They’re healthier right now, and I like their defense a little better because of how battle-tested it’s been in these playoffs.

There isn’t much value in picking Boston to advance at -170 odds on Tipico Sportsbook, so unless you like the top-seeded Heat at +135, the better play is picking how many games the series will go. After seeing the Milwaukee Bucks down an All-Star push Boston to seven games, I think that’s a good bet to happen again at +200 odds. Those odds improve if you pick a winner, with +500 on the Celtics to win in seven.

Prince’s Pick: Celtics win series 4-3 (+500)

All odds via Tipico

Key Matchup: Jayson Tatum vs. Jimmy Butler

How much these two actually match up defensively remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt they’ll be the go-to scorers when these games come down to the closing minutes.

Not many players have elevated their games this postseason more than Butler, who is scoring seven more points per game than he did in the regular season. He’s averaging 28.7 while shooting 52% from the field and 36% on about four threes per game. That’s an incredible leap for someone who was shooting 23% on just two attempts per regular season game.

However, Tatum has already outdueled two of the game’s best players – Kevin Durant in the first round and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the second round – so he won’t likely back down from another challenge. Tatum is averaging 28.3 points and 6.1 assists in these playoffs, improving his 3-point shooting from 35% in the regular season to nearly 39%.

I think whichever of these two players has the better series will end up elevating their team to win, especially in a Game 7. And because Boston has the better of these two really good defenses, in my opinion, Butler will struggle a little more to be that player.

X-Factors

Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown

Across each starting lineup, you can see a bunch of matchups that might cancel each other out. But the one player who should have a decided advantage at his position is Brown. We already discussed the Jayson Tatum-Jimmy Butler matchup. Robert Williams and Al Horford can collectively match what Bam Adebayo brings on both ends of the floor. Once Kyle Lowry is healthy, he can match Marcus Smart’s production. And if Grant Williams-P.J. Tucker is the other starter matchup, they’ll bring similar things to the table. Brown, though, is an All-Star who should be capable of producing in ways Max Strus can’t. If he wins his individual matchup, he has a chance to tilt this series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWtrx_0fhDA7Zy00

Miami Heat: Tyler Herro

Where Miami has a chance to win this series is with its bench. The Heat are a deep team with guys like Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent and more coming off the pine. The NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, Herro, is the leader of that second unit, and if he’s able to get back to his 20-point average from the regular season, the Celtics have to game plan for that. So far in the playoffs, Herro is only scoring 14 points while shooting 27% from three. But against a stifling Boston defense, Miami is going to need him to step it up to alleviate the pressure on its starters.

Game 1

I think these teams split each of the first two games on each other’s homecourt, and the series will be tied 2-2 going into Miami for Game 5. That being said, Boston’s best chance to get a win in Miami will be in Game 1 on Tuesday with Kyle Lowry still nursing a hamstring injury. The Heat are favored by 2.5 points, but I’m taking the Celtics to get this series started with an upset and a bang. Two of their wins against Milwaukee in the last series came as road underdogs. And in their only road loss, they covered 2.5 points.

I also think the game total falls under 203.5 points as these teams look to figure each other out. The defenses will dominate in Games 1 and 2, similar to the first couple of games in the last round.

Prince’s Picks: Celtics +2.5 / Under 203.5

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

What Marcus Smart told Celtics on bench after brutal third quarter

What do you tell your teammates after watching them play their worst quarter of postseason basketball in five years?. Marcus Smart was sidelined for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals due to a mid-foot sprain, so he could only watch as the Miami Heat ripped off a 22-2 run to start the second half and outscored the Celtics 39-14 in the third quarter.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

NBA odds: Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum and Luka lead Finals MVP futures

The NBA playoffs are down to the final four teams as the Conference Finals are set to begin. With only three matchups remaining, futures bettors have their eyes locked on potential winners of the Bill Russell Trophy, better known as, the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award. Will the scintillating...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Yardbarker

NBA Playoffs Game 7 History: The Boston Celtics Have The Most Wins

The NBA playoffs are in full effect and the excitement just continues to grow. What're the most exciting two words in sports? Game 7. That's what. This past Sunday the NBA saw two Game 7s. Both games ended up being blowouts. There was a surprising upset by the fourth-seeded Dallas Mavericks over the best team in the league, the Phoenix Suns.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Kevin Durant
NBC Sports

Celtics announce Horford is available to play Game 2 vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics will receive a massive boost to their lineup against the Miami Heat Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night. A few hours after upgrading Al Horford from doubtful to questionable, the Celtics announced that the veteran center is available to play. Horford missed Boston's...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Marcus Smart report

The Boston Celtics lost Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Miami Heat on Tuesday after an impressive performance from Heat star Jimmy Butler. Butler went off for a game-high 41 points and at times looked unstoppable against the short-handed Celtics. Boston will certainly need to figure out a game plan on how to stop Butler if they have any chance of advancing to the NBA Finals.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs Georgia game time and TV network announced

We all knew when Oregon was going to face Georgia. We even knew where. Now we know what time and where to watch one of the Ducks’ biggest non-conference games in their history. Dan Lanning will coach his first game for Oregon when the Ducks face the defending champions the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. PT and it will be televised on ABC. It’s no surprise the network picked up this contest as it’s one of the biggest games in the 2022 college football season. Although it hasn’t been announced yet, it would be shocking if ESPN’s Gameday won’t be hand to cover Lanning as he faces off against the Bulldogs. These kinds of announcements only mean that college football is right around the corner and the speculation can end and the games can begin. Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Where the Oregon Ducks rank in ESPN's latest future defense power rankings
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Celtics injury updates: Smart probable for Game 2; Horford doubtful

The Boston Celtics were without two important players -- point guard Marcus Smart and big man Al Horford -- for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, and their absences were definitely felt. The Celtics started out great, jumping out to an 8-point...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Tipico Sportsbook#Celtics#Miamiheat#Espn
NBC Sports

Celtics-Heat takeaways: Marcus Smart does it all in Game 2 return

The Boston Celtics bounced back from their letdown Game 1 loss with a dominant performance vs. the Miami Heat in Game 2. After going down 10 points early in the first quarter, the C's outscored the Heat by 35 in the final 19 minutes of the first half. They finished the half up 70-45, marking the franchise's largest halftime lead on the road in postseason history. It's the first time they've scored 70 points in the first half of an Eastern Conference Finals or NBA Finals game since Game 1 of the 1985 Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marcus Smart crossed up Max Strus, and the Boston Celtics bench was loving it

The Boston Celtics blitzed the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, securing a huge road win as the series heads back to the Hub. The Celtics with more poise, energy, and focus than they did in Game 1. Boston welcomed back both Al Horford and Marcus Smart to the action, no doubt a huge boost to the team’s confidence and play-making. Smart in particular was the quarterback the Celtics desperately needed at the point guard position.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy