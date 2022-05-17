How to bet the Celtics-Heat heavyweight battle in the Eastern Conference Finals

The NBA playoffs have been absolutely impossible to predict from game to game. A team that gets blown out by 40 on one night might come back to win by 15 the next.

Despite that winding road, the East has landed a chalk series in the conference finals, with the top two seeds set to square off in what’s sure to be a heavyweight battle. Like the rest of the playoffs, I think each individual game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will be completely unpredictable, but in the end, the series favorite will ultimately prevail, and that’s the Celtics. They’re healthier right now, and I like their defense a little better because of how battle-tested it’s been in these playoffs.

There isn’t much value in picking Boston to advance at -170 odds on Tipico Sportsbook, so unless you like the top-seeded Heat at +135, the better play is picking how many games the series will go. After seeing the Milwaukee Bucks down an All-Star push Boston to seven games, I think that’s a good bet to happen again at +200 odds. Those odds improve if you pick a winner, with +500 on the Celtics to win in seven.

Prince’s Pick: Celtics win series 4-3 (+500)

Key Matchup: Jayson Tatum vs. Jimmy Butler

How much these two actually match up defensively remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt they’ll be the go-to scorers when these games come down to the closing minutes.

Not many players have elevated their games this postseason more than Butler, who is scoring seven more points per game than he did in the regular season. He’s averaging 28.7 while shooting 52% from the field and 36% on about four threes per game. That’s an incredible leap for someone who was shooting 23% on just two attempts per regular season game.

However, Tatum has already outdueled two of the game’s best players – Kevin Durant in the first round and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the second round – so he won’t likely back down from another challenge. Tatum is averaging 28.3 points and 6.1 assists in these playoffs, improving his 3-point shooting from 35% in the regular season to nearly 39%.

I think whichever of these two players has the better series will end up elevating their team to win, especially in a Game 7. And because Boston has the better of these two really good defenses, in my opinion, Butler will struggle a little more to be that player.

X-Factors

Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown

Across each starting lineup, you can see a bunch of matchups that might cancel each other out. But the one player who should have a decided advantage at his position is Brown. We already discussed the Jayson Tatum-Jimmy Butler matchup. Robert Williams and Al Horford can collectively match what Bam Adebayo brings on both ends of the floor. Once Kyle Lowry is healthy, he can match Marcus Smart’s production. And if Grant Williams-P.J. Tucker is the other starter matchup, they’ll bring similar things to the table. Brown, though, is an All-Star who should be capable of producing in ways Max Strus can’t. If he wins his individual matchup, he has a chance to tilt this series.

Miami Heat: Tyler Herro

Where Miami has a chance to win this series is with its bench. The Heat are a deep team with guys like Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent and more coming off the pine. The NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, Herro, is the leader of that second unit, and if he’s able to get back to his 20-point average from the regular season, the Celtics have to game plan for that. So far in the playoffs, Herro is only scoring 14 points while shooting 27% from three. But against a stifling Boston defense, Miami is going to need him to step it up to alleviate the pressure on its starters.

Game 1

I think these teams split each of the first two games on each other’s homecourt, and the series will be tied 2-2 going into Miami for Game 5. That being said, Boston’s best chance to get a win in Miami will be in Game 1 on Tuesday with Kyle Lowry still nursing a hamstring injury. The Heat are favored by 2.5 points, but I’m taking the Celtics to get this series started with an upset and a bang. Two of their wins against Milwaukee in the last series came as road underdogs. And in their only road loss, they covered 2.5 points.

I also think the game total falls under 203.5 points as these teams look to figure each other out. The defenses will dominate in Games 1 and 2, similar to the first couple of games in the last round.

Prince’s Picks: Celtics +2.5 / Under 203.5

