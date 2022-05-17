Power company issues warning about celebrations involving Mylar balloons

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a shots fired call Saturday night from Castlewood Apartments on Emerald Drive. Officers on scene say they responded to the call around 7:30p.m. TV 6 Crews at the scene could see more than a dozen evidence markers, including one near...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear. Kristin Webb, 24, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of armed robbery. CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on firearm charge. Updated: 5...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Coal Valley police are investing a fight at Crabby’s Bar that injured a person in April. The Coal Valley Police Department responded to Crabby’s Bar, in the 800 block of West 1st Street for a reported fight on April 23. According to police...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday night. Police say the victim is 56-year-old Michael Vickers of Davenport, and the investigation is still ongoing. Vickers was transported to Genesis Hospitals where the motorcycle driver died from crash-related injuries. Officials...
Day 3: Iowa High School State Track and Field Meet. Action from the final day of the Iowa High School State Track and Field meet.
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Kristin Webb, 24, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of armed robbery. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said she is 5-foot-7, 188 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. If...
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in a gunfire incident Thursday, the Galesburg Police Department said. Around 6:19 p.m., police received a report of gunfire in the 1100 block of East North Street. Police also received reports of a vehicle striking a tree in the area, according to a media release.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a deadly crash that occurred near North East Jefferson and Abington Streets Thursday morning. According to Harwood, 37-year-old Jeremiah J. Burgess suffered severe, multiple blunt force trauma injuries as a result of being struck by...
A 19-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after police say she shot another person on Thursday. Dariuana Combs faces felony charges of Intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury – causing serious injury. Shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Davenport Police responded to the 2700 block of McKinley Avenue...
STATELINE (WIFR) - A tale of caution; one local man says you may want to ask a lot of questions before helping someone on the side of the road. This man, who we will call “Bill”, says he just wanted to help another driver who appeared to be stranded along a busy Rockford road. Bill says he encountered a a man late one night at the entrance of Route 20. That driver asked Bill for $400 for gas to see his family 125 miles away.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to an accident involving at least two vehicles Wednesday night. Police have partially blocked off the intersection of Kimberly Street and Fairmount Avenue, and TV6 crew on scene says it appears that a motorcycle and a car were involved in the accident. This...
Davenport, IOWA – According to the statement, the fatal crash occurred right after 8 p.m. Wednesday night. It happened at the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street. DPD officers responded to a report of a car vs motorcycle crash. Investigators said a Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on...
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist was killed on April 29 after attempting to set up spike strips along US Route 150 in Henry County. WMBD obtained the police radio calls before Weist was killed. “Apparently [the suspect] threw a liquor bottle out...
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Moline wants you and your pet to get moving. During the month of June they are having a program called “Paws in Motion.”. For $15 you can sign up and challenge yourself and dog to run or walk 30 miles in 30 days. The program...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting at a mobile home park in Davenport Thursday evening. According to the Davenport Police Department, officers responded just before 6:15 p.m. to Lakewood Estates Mobile Home Park for reports of shots fired during a verbal altercation. When police arrived,...
On Sunday May 15 the Illinois State Police (ISP) was called to assist the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office with a single-vehicle crash with injuries on US Route 52 at Center Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed 22-year-old Jared Dickman of Lanark, was driving a Toyota Camry westbound on US Route...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Community members joined Downtown Rock Island and the Rock Island Beautification Commission Saturday morning for a spring cleanup. The volunteers focused on cleaning up alleyways and sidewalks between the Centennial Bridge and Fifth Avenue, and 15th Street through 24th Street. “The first step in creating...
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - On Saturday the Rock Island Arsenal is celebrating its 160th anniversary with an Armed Forces Day event. The arsenal is inviting the public to check out military equipment displays and learn about the arsenal’s history. There will be a kid’s zone, a petting zoo,...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday following a shooting in the area, police said. Around 12:57 p.m., Davenport police responded to the 2700 block of McKinley Avenue and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, according to a media release.
