ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

Security breach leads to runway chase at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport

By Gold Meadows, KCBY.com Staff
KCBY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH BEND, Ore. - A security breach Thursday at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend led to a police chase down an airport runway. A female suspect...

kcby.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCBY

Coos Bay residents wake to find their gas stolen

COOS BAY, Ore. - Residents in Coos Bay say someone stole gas from their vehicles overnight. Cory Clewell, who lives near Marshfield High School, says he went out Thursday morning to warm up his truck and his girlfriend's car when he noticed something was off. Upon opening the door of...
COOS BAY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 5/18 – Bomb Threat Suspect Arrested in Grants Pass, Invasive Crayfish Found in Ashland Canal, Roseburg Mom Helping Other Parents Find Formula

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass, Ore. – Over the weekend, the Grants Pass Police Department received information about a possible bomb threat targeting the Grants Pass area.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police forces converge to serve narcotics warrant

EUGENE, Ore. – A police unit served a narcotics search warrant on the outskirts of Eugene today. The investigation went underway in the 2700 block of Royal Avenue in the evening hours of Tuesday, May 17th. The Street Crimes Unit and Oregon State Police investigated the crime scene. Canine...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
North Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
KVAL

Driver killed when car rolled down embankment in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER — A car traveling east on East Evans Creek Road rolled down a large embankment and killed the driver on May 11. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the driver failed to negotiate an S-corner in the road, known as Martin's corner. The vehicle skidded a significant...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DINT JAILS WOMAN FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP

Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team jailed a woman following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Lieutenant Rick McArthur said at about 12:45 p.m. 42-year old Jessica Shoesmith of Grants Pass was stopped by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy on Canyon Creek Road near Interstate 5 in Canyonville. McArthur said DINT staff were also in the area, and contacted the suspect during the stop. Drug detection K9 Trapper checked the exterior of the vehicle and he alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from inside.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Police Log 5/10/2022 - 5/16/2022

• A male individual was found drinking alcohol inside Trailhead Park in violation of city ordinance. The individual was excluded from all city parks for 30 days. • Harassment was reported at Lincoln Middle School when a juvenile male punched an individual several times causing a slight discoloration to his right cheek.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Police
kezi.com

Douglas County police dog sniffs out drug stash

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – A police dog assisted in the arrest of a suspect in possession of about a half-pound of meth on Tuesday, Douglas County police say. The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reports that the suspect, Jessica Shoesmith, 42, of Grants Pass, was stopped by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy near Interstate 5 at about 12:45 p.m. They add that narcotics team officers were also in the area and showed up with a drug-detecting dog to render assistance. The dog quickly smelled drugs inside Shoesmith’s vehicle and alerted officers, deputies said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Inside Heceta Head / Cliffs Near Florence: All from an Oregon Coast Volcano

(Florence, Oregon) – At one point in time, long, long ago, the area between Yachats and Florence was one big mass of molten lava. Actually, at various points in time this was so. A sizable volcano dominated the future central Oregon coast for miles in either direction. If you look at the new lava flows going on in Hawaii right now you get an idea, but it was much bigger than that. From the northern edges of Yachats down to those soaring cliffs just north of Florence was one big inferno; or it was that black, super hot stuff you see now in Hawaii, what lava looks like just after it cools down a bit.
FLORENCE, OR
KCBY

Group of students say Eugene Police went too far issuing party citations

EUGENE, Ore. — While police responded to noise complaints from a big, unruly party over the weekend, another group of students believe the Eugene Police Department is going too far with party calls. One University of Oregon student says he and his friends were "wrongfully cited" for a noise...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOR SECOND-DEGREE THEFT

A Roseburg man was cited for an earlier theft by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said on May 12th the 33-year old allegedly swapped tags on a fly rod and stole multiple flies from a store in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. An officer contacted the suspect at about 2:15 p.m., cited him for the incident and released him on the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Bomb threat suspect arrested in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. - Over the weekend, the Grants Pass Police Department received information about a possible bomb threat targeting the Grants Pass area. During the investigation detectives determined that 19-year-old Erik Pederson had made the threats. Pederson was apprehended by police on May 16, 2022. During the investigation and...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO MEN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

Two men were hospitalized following an accidental shooting incident early Tuesday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:00 a.m. a deputy responded to the 200 block of Lower Crest Road in the Oakland area for a medical aid call. Upon arrival, the deputy discovered two men both suffering from gunshot wounds. 26-year old Chance Downs sustained a wound to his left knee. 21-year old Parker Cullison had a gunshot wound to the front of his stomach.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
newslincolncounty.com

Fire-Rescue off Yaquina Bay Road

10:10am An adult male appears to be stuck in muddy Yaquina River bottom just east of the big tank. Coast Guard may be called in to pull the man out. The river mud has a hold on him. 10:25am Sounds like a Coast Guard helicopter is on scene. 10:42am Rescuers...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kcfmradio.com

Beachcomber Closing for Rhody Days; Rehab Grants; COVID-19 Updates; Glowacki Chosen for Future; Sheriff’s Vehicle Stolen; Show and Shine Back

One of Florence’s popular destinations for the Rhododendron Festival weekend will be closed. Due to a lack of available security options the Beachcomber will be closed on Friday and Saturday during the festival. Owner Scott Weiss said it was not something that he wanted to do, but due to the tremendous amount of people that come through the doors he felt without adequate security it was taking a chance that was just not affordable.
FLORENCE, OR
kpic

Memorial service for Tom Turner set for June 14

EUGENE, Ore. — A memorial service is planned for Tom Turner on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022. Tom passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home with family by his side, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. Tom served the citizens of Lane County as a public safety...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy