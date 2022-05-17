Security breach leads to runway chase at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport

(Florence, Oregon) – At one point in time, long, long ago, the area between Yachats and Florence was one big mass of molten lava. Actually, at various points in time this was so. A sizable volcano dominated the future central Oregon coast for miles in either direction. If you look at the new lava flows going on in Hawaii right now you get an idea, but it was much bigger than that. From the northern edges of Yachats down to those soaring cliffs just north of Florence was one big inferno; or it was that black, super hot stuff you see now in Hawaii, what lava looks like just after it cools down a bit.

