ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -A new garden space that is sensory-friendly is under construction at Quad City Botanical Center. The new installation aims to make the center more accessible to all visitors. The new Ability Garden is being custom-designed with functional needs in mind. Some of the features are elevated garden beds, neutral colors, softer stone materials, and specific plantings that are more sensory-friendly.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO