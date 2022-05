PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed for at least an hour Tuesday due to a semi vs passenger vehicle crash. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, the crash occurred at the 31-mile-marker of I-70, about 10 miles east of the Cloverdale exit. The crash was caused by the driver of the passenger vehicle failing to observe slowed traffic in a construction zone. The vehicle reportedly side-swiped the semi-trailer.

CLOVERDALE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO