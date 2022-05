Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Goleta man for an attempted murder hours after the crime occurred. On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at approximately 8:12 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to the first block of south Kellogg Avenue along with fire and medics for a stabbing that had just occurred. When deputies arrived, they learned that the suspect had fled the area and the adult male victim had been stabbed several times in the upper torso. The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

GOLETA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO