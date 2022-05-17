ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

Two charged in Hamlet drug bust

By Daily Journal Staff
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJOAI_0fhD7nrv00

HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Friday and charged two individuals for suspected heroin and illegal firearm possession.

Darien Deshawn McNair was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Sch. II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, simple possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon.

Christopher Sean Morton was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer. He was also served for an outstanding warrant for arrest.

On May 13, officers conducted a traffic stop that also resulted in the seizure of a large sum of money. Morton was driving the vehicle; Morton was the passenger.

McNair received a $12,500 secured bond. Morton received a $3,500 secured bond.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that McNair has previous convictions for felony breaking and entering and larceny in 2014.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Robeson County man arrested in drug bust, deputies say

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee say one man is in custody in connection to a drug bust earlier this week. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year-old Michael Ray Kremski was arrested Thursday after deputies executed a search warrant on Prospect Road in Pembroke. Officials...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 charged with trafficking meth in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are facing drug charges after deputies executed a search warrant on Wednesday, according to an announcement Friday from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Tony Campbell and Shannon Batchelor have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon by a person convicted […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Drug investigation leads to arrest of 2 in Darlington County: Deputies

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been arrested arrested following a drug investigation on May 18. Deputies executed a search warrant off Steeplechase Drive in Darlington County and recovered nearly an ounce of methamphetamine which included a fourth of an ounce of methamphetamine mixed with Fentanyl. Deputies...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamlet, NC
Hamlet, NC
Crime & Safety
WMBF

Man arrested after standoff with deputies in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after a standoff with deputies in the Pee Dee. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says Adrian Ingram, 34 of Bennettsville, was arrested after the incident, which lasted around one hour in the Wallace area. According to information from the...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

One Charged in Tabor City Murder

The May 2 shooting of a Tabor City man has led to the arrest of a suspect from the Chadbourn area. Kason Durante Johnson, 43, is being held under no bond on a single count of first degree murder, jail records show. Johnson listed his address as 501 Grice Rd., Chadbourn.
TABOR CITY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Another suspect charged in Ammo Shack burglary

ROCKINGHAM — Four suspects have been charged in the burglary of a local gun store earlier this month. Late last week, the Rockingham Police Department charged 28-year-old Marquis Jaquan Shortt in connection to the theft of multiple firearms from the Ammo Shack. The business was reportedly broken into in...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Sean
foxwilmington.com

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation leads to drug bust

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – Following citizen complaints, an investigation by Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics unit led to two arrests and the seizure of narcotics valued at $27,000. The investigation resulted in the search of a property in the 400 block of Center Road in Elizabethtown where investigators...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WCNC

North Carolina carjacking: Woman yanked from vehicle, dragged by suspect

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are looking for the suspects and vehicle involved in a carjacking that left a young woman injured. It happened at the corner of Centennial and Eastchester Drive Thursday night. Police said the driver was sitting in her car, waiting for friends who were inside a store, when a man walked up, opened her door, and pulled her out.
HIGH POINT, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC police officer ‘wins’ dance-off

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point police officer feels that he emerged victorious in this dance-off with a young man. The video features Officer Shackleton with the High Point Police Department. Shackleton says that a group of teens approached him in a parking lot while he was doing paperwork and asked him to […]
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Drug Paraphernalia
sandhillssentinel.com

Motorcyclist airlifted in Pinehurst

A man was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday. Pinehurst Police say a group of motorcyclists was traveling southbound on Highway 211 near Highway 5 when one of them lost control of his bike. The motorcycle went off the right side of the road, hit the curb, and went into a ditch.
PINEHURST, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Troopers Search for Owner of Handgun

The Highway Patrol is seeking the owner of an SCCY 9mm handgun found beside an area highway. Troopers came into possession of the handgun in July 2021 year. If you are the owner of the pistol, and can provide proof, contact the Highway Patrol Whiteville office at 910.642.7169. If the...
WHITEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMBF

N.C. police K9 receives ‘gift of protection’ with new body armor

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Another four-legged member of the Laurinburg Police Department will be getting some extra protection. The police department announced that K9 Emo will receive a bullet and stab protective vest. It is expected to arrive within eight to 10 weeks. It’s all thanks to the charitable...
LAURINBURG, NC
wspa.com

DEA, SC officials arrest 16 on federal drug charges

FLORENCE, S.C. (WSPA) – Chesterfield and Darlington County officials, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), arrested 16 people who now face several drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Department of Justice said 12 were charged with having 500 or more grams of methamphetamine in a drug conspiracy with intent...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in connection with ‘after prom party’ double shooting in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested in connection with an “after prom party” double shooting in Bennettsville, according to Chief Kevin Miller with the Bennettsville Police Department. Miller said a 17-year-old and a 22-year-old, both from Dillon, were the two arrested, but no names were immediately available. The arrests are in connection with […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy