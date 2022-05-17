ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tift County, GA

GBI investigates Tift teen’s death

By Vince Lennon
southgatv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIFTON, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms it is investigating the death of a local teenager. Friday, Tift...

www.southgatv.com

Comments / 0

Crime & Safety


