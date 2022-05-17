GBI investigates Tift teen’s death

ALBANY, GA – Officers with the Albany Police Department executed a search warrant May 18 in the 600 block of W. 4th Avenue in reference to a forgery case. The APD reports that when their officers arrived on scene, Derrick Dyson, 26, was attempting to destroy evidence from the forgery cases. Dyson and Avn Williams, 25, were transported to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning. Officers were able to collect several pieces of evidence that lend credence to the accusation that Dyson and Williams were printing fictitious checks. Both were charged with multiple counts of Tampering With Evidence and Printing Fictitious Checks. Prior to the search, Dyson was wanted for an active warrant.

ALBANY, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO