Biggest storylines of Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

By Alex Lord
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL released the 2022 schedule last week, and the Falcons are set to have a difficult season. Atlanta will match up against both participants from last year’s Super Bowl while drawing the NFC West, one of the toughest divisions in football. Below is the complete 2022 Falcons schedule and the...

