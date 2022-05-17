ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Wednesday

By Chris Bailey
WKYT 27
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another winner of a weather day going out there as voters head to the polls across the state. While we are enjoying the nice weather, I have my eyes set on the potential for severe weather and heavy rain for Wednesday and early Thursday. Oh...

www.wkyt.com

WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More storms before a little steam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The potential for some more strong storms is out there again today. It looks like a complex of showers & storms will make another run at Kentucky. These storms might be a little on the strong side in some cases. So be prepared for some more gusty winds with this setup.
KENTUCKY STATE
Williamson Source

WEATHER- Strong To Severe Storms Expected This Afternoon and Evening

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 211 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-190715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 211 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. The main concerns will be damaging straight line winds and large hail for areas along and north of I-40. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible again Thursday. The main concerns will be damaging straight line winds and large hail for basically the northern half of Middle TN. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
TENNESSEE STATE
wchstv.com

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for several southeast Kentucky counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several counties in southeast Kentucky in the Eyewitness News viewing area. Counties included under the watch until 10 p.m. Thursday are Martin, Elliott, Floyd, Johnson, Pike and Rowan. For the latest Eyewitness...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (5/19/2022)

The combined season lineup features five national touring Broadway musicals, two locally produced Broadway musicals, one cabaret-style concert and a classic children’s show. WATCH | Beshear says current unemployment rate is the lowest in state history. Updated: 2 hours ago. According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency...
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Denver

If We Freeze Friday Night, Here’s How To Trap Pockets Of Warm Air To Protect Your Annuals

DENVER (CBS4) – There’s growing concern for freezing temperatures along the Front Range of Colorado later this week. A cold and potentially wet storm will arrive by Thursday evening and it will impact the region into Saturday. Snow is expected in the mountains with a chilly rain in Denver. There is a chance the rain could mix with or change to snow Friday night into Saturday morning across the lower elevations. If you’ve already planted your vegetables and flowers this spring you’ll want to take action to protect them. Of utmost concern would be your annuals. The good news with this...
radionwtn.com

Tornado Debris Removed From Kentucky Lake

With help of the Marshall County Rescue Squad, the Living Lands & Waters organization was able to expand its scope and remove the underwater debris that has appeared in Kentucky Lake following the devastating tornadoes that passed through Tennessee and Kentucky in December 2021. Living Lands & Waters is an...
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: May 20-22

Friday May 20 | 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday May 21 | 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday May 22 | 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday May 21 | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday May 21 | 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate slowly climbing up

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate, once as low as just 1.97% in early April, is inching higher once again, to 9.35% as of Monday, May 16. According to reporting from our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader, this is the seventh consecutive week with a rising...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Polls open for Kentucky primary election

WATCH | Man arrested after ‘prolonged foot chase’ in Lexington. Man arrested after ‘prolonged foot chase’ in Lexington. WATCH | KSP: Two dead, including Calloway Co. deputy, in Marshall Co. shooting. Updated: 10 hours ago. KSP: Two dead, including Calloway Co. deputy, in Marshall Co. shooting.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 5 Best Places to Visit in Kentucky

Kentucky is often known for its fried chicken and bourbon, but there is so much more to the state than that. For one thing, it's home to the world's longest cave system, Mammoth Cave National Park. There are also plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and fishing. And of course, there's the Kentucky Derby, one of the most prestigious horse races in the world.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Dale Woolum exits rocky path to one of positive fulfillment and concern for others

Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part about William “Dale” Woolum, who until his recent release, spent four decades incarcerated in various prisons, including the Kentucky Penitentiary. Last week’s part one chronicled his time in prison. Part two looks at the challenges of the past and more recently, his striving to become a model citizen going forward.
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

4 Things You May Have Missed From A Wild Kentucky Primary Night

Louisville was understandably mostly focused last night on who won our mayoral race and Congressional race. But, there were big races outside of the city, smaller races in Louisville and even some surprising performances from those who lost that deserve our attention, too. Here are some important takeaways that you...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Kentuckians show up to vote across the mountains

(WYMT) - Kentuckians headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots and make sure their voices were heard. ”That’s just my right,” said voter Emline Montgomery. “Then I don’t have a right to complain if someone gets in there that I’m not really as fond of.”
KENTUCKY STATE

