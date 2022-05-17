Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Wednesday

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 211 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-190715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 211 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. The main concerns will be damaging straight line winds and large hail for areas along and north of I-40. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible again Thursday. The main concerns will be damaging straight line winds and large hail for basically the northern half of Middle TN. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.

