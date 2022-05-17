ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tiny Desk Contest

NPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFANTASTIC NEGRITO: (Singing) The games that people play. Slave through the year for a holiday. MARTIN: The very next year, Gaelynn Lea won the contest. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SOMEDAY WE'LL LINGER IN THE SUN") GAELYNN LEA: (Singing) You held my hand until the end. And I love you. MARTIN:...

www.npr.org

NPR

Remembering Bobby McCoskey, lost to COVID, through the song 'Closing Time'

One million people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19. NPR has been remembering some of them through the music that gave their lives meaning. We call these tributes Songs of Remembrance. Today Debra McCoskey-Reisert remembers her brother, Bobby McCoskey, and his favorite song, "Closing Time" by Semisonic. Bobby was a Salvation Army bell ringer and a Special Olympics state silver medalist. He loved people and dancing and slot machines.
NPR

Jakub Orlinski, the breakdancing countertenor, explores his Polish roots

JAKUB JOZEF ORLINSKI: (Singing in Italian). Jakub Jozef Orlinski says he was an active kid growing up in Poland, like... ORLINSKI: Rollerblading in a very extreme way in skate parks - I did all those tricks. I did skiing with tricks, snowboarding, capoeira, acrobatics, skateboarding. KELLY: Also breakdancing - he...
NPR

Disco lights, all the rage in the 70s, are still going strong underwater

(SOUNDBITE OF BEE GEES' "STAYIN' ALIVE") Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You feel it? Disco was all the rage back in the '70s, and apparently the vibe is still going strong underwater. British scientists had been trying to catch lobsters and crabs without using fish, so they baited their traps with LED lights instead. No crustaceans, but in jumped lots and lots of scallops. The critters can have more than 100 eyes, and apparently they just love the underwater light show. One researcher called it a scallop disco, and we ran with it.
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
Variety

Bob Dylan’s Share of Traveling Wilburys Acquired by Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music — an asset that most people probably did not realize was not included in the Nobel Prize-winning artist’s nine-figure deals with Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music. Dylan’s master royalties and neighboring rights royalties for both of the group’s albums, as well as a 2007 box set, are included in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Wilburys were a supergroup comprised of Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, and released two albums filled with lighthearted, not-too-serious...
Pitchfork

Watch Ravyn Lenae’s Video for New Song “Xtasy”

This Friday (May 20), Chicago-born musician Ravyn Lenae is releasing her debut album, Hypnos, via Atlantic. The full-length includes the singles “Skin Tight,” “Light Me Up,” and “M.I.A.,” as well as the brand new Kaytranada-produced track “Xtasy.” Watch the music video for “Xtasy” below.
NPR

Rapper J. Cole helps to inspire a superfan to finish college

J COLE: (Rapping) No role models, and I'm here right now. FADEL: But recently, he got the chance to be one. Back in 2013, superfan Cierra Bosarge wrote Cole a letter asking him to come to her high school graduation. And he did. And he told her he would be at the college graduation, too, if she got into a four-year university. She walked last week. And in attendance was none other than Jermaine Cole. It's MORNING EDITION.
Guitar World Magazine

Guitar at Eurovision 2022: a Brian May-inspired solo conquers, Måneskin and The Rasmus return, and the Gibson Theodore makes its TV debut

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest took place in Turin, Italy this weekend (May 14), and the evening’s performances served up a number of high-profile guitar moments. Most notable was the success of UK entry Sam Ryder – a TikTok star and lifelong Eurovision fan who was inspired to learn guitar after watching Lordi win the contest in 2006. His ’70s rock-tinged entry, Space Man, featured a Brian May-inspired guitar solo at its climax and came second in the overall rankings after winning the judge’s vote.
NPR

Musk says he's having second thoughts about buying Twitter

Elon Musk has put the brakes on his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, saying the site has too many fake accounts. But is the world's richest man just hoping to negotiate a better deal?. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. But...
97 Rock

Watch a High School Kid Play Drums With Pearl Jam Live Onstage

Pearl Jam are continuing to tap special guest drummers while Matt Cameron remains sidelined with COVID as the grunge icons carry on with their headlining tour. The latest was an 18-year-old high school student, came away with the story of a lifetime after getting an opportunity to play with the band onstage in front of a massive audience.
NPR

Johns Hopkins' students solve a modern-day problem: messy lunches

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A group of students at Johns Hopkins came up with a solution to one of the biggest modern-day problems - messy lunches. The engineering students invented something called Tastee Tape. It's possibly the world's first edible tape that can stick to food. Gone are the days of burritos, gyros and wraps falling apart. According to one of the inventors, the team's overall goal was to use science as a way to avoid these very sticky situations. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

Pair of identical twins in California do everything together — even motherhood

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A pair of identical twins in California do everything together, even motherhood. Sisters Jill and Erin each gave birth to baby boys on the same day in the same hospital. They were just down the hall from each other when they delivered their newborns five hours apart. And the babies, named Oliver and Silas, both weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces, and both measured 20 inches long. The families say they're ecstatic for this doubly good news. It's MORNING EDITION.
Stereogum

Diana Ross – “Turn Up The Sunshine” (Feat. Tame Impala)

Last week, posters in London teased a mysterious new product that would feature a whole lot of big-name artists, and people immediately figured out that the product in question would be the soundtrack for the forthcoming film Minions: The Rise Of Gru. Jack Antonoff produced and curated the Minions soundtrack, which mostly consists of present-day stars like Phoebe Bridgers and St. Vincent covering the hits of the ’60s and ’70s. But the soundtrack’s lead single has one of the biggest stars of the ’60s and ’70s teaming up with one of the biggest acts of today. Today, we get to hear what happens when Diana Ross gets together with Tame Impala.
