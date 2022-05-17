Tiny Desk Contest

(SOUNDBITE OF BEE GEES' "STAYIN' ALIVE") Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You feel it? Disco was all the rage back in the '70s, and apparently the vibe is still going strong underwater. British scientists had been trying to catch lobsters and crabs without using fish, so they baited their traps with LED lights instead. No crustaceans, but in jumped lots and lots of scallops. The critters can have more than 100 eyes, and apparently they just love the underwater light show. One researcher called it a scallop disco, and we ran with it.

MUSIC ・ 13 HOURS AGO