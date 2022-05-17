ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A Bay Area teen stepped in for Pearl Jam's drummer after he caught COVID.

By Public Editor
NPR
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) EDDIE VEDDER: Everybody, this is Kai. Kai, this is everybody. MARTINEZ: It had to be on Kai Neukerman's wish list to play with Pearl Jam. Frontman...

Stereogum

Watch A Fan Fill In As Pearl Jam Drummer Misses First Show In 24 Years Due To COVID

Until last night, drummer Matt Cameron had not ever missed a Pearl Jam concert since joining the band 24 years ago. But Cameron had to skip Thursday’s PJ show in Oakland after testing positive for COVID-19 and was replaced by a rotating cast of substitutes. As Blabbermouth points out, the show at Oakland Arena began with touring PJ member and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer behind the kit for a few songs. Bassist Jeff Ament’s longtime collaborator Richard Stuverud held down drumming duties for most of the show. And for their final song, the band turned over the sticks to a fan.
OAKLAND, CA
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: Pearl Jam

As we speak, Pearl Jam is on tour. The band has been playing venues in North America, including gigs recently in Los Angeles. As such, the famed grunge rock group from Seattle has been trending on Twitter. In fact, the group recently paid tribute to the Foo Fighters and their...
SEATTLE, WA
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Odd Couples: How Eddie Van Halen Reworked a Michael Jackson Song

Eddie Van Halen received a phone call from someone who introduced himself as "Quincy" in 1982. “I don’t know anyone named Quincy," the guitarist confidently told the caller. But he did know someone named Quincy: Quincy Jones, who was producing Michael Jackson's sixth solo album. Jones wanted to know if Van Halen was interested in playing a guitar solo on one of the LP's songs, "Beat It." Jackson had purposefully written the song intending to incorporate a harder rock sound — "the type of song that I would buy if I were to buy a rock song," as he described it.
MUSIC
97 Rock

Watch a High School Kid Play Drums With Pearl Jam Live Onstage

Pearl Jam are continuing to tap special guest drummers while Matt Cameron remains sidelined with COVID as the grunge icons carry on with their headlining tour. The latest was an 18-year-old high school student, came away with the story of a lifetime after getting an opportunity to play with the band onstage in front of a massive audience.
OAKLAND, CA
Rolling Stone

Pearl Jam Reunite With Drummer Dave Krusen to Play ‘Ten’ Classics

Click here to read the full article. Early Pearl Jam drummer Dave Krusen reunited with the band to play pretty much all of Ten — the only album he played on — at a show in Fresno, California Monday, May 16. Krusen was one of three drummers Pearl Jam tapped to help fill-in for Matt Cameron, who was out after testing positive for Covid-19 (the other two ringers were Josh Klinghoffer and Richard Stuverud). A fan-shot video captured Krusen’s introduction to the stage, with Eddie Vedder noting the drummer didn’t have the chance to play many live shows with Pearl Jam...
FRESNO, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
NPR

Remembering Bobby McCoskey, lost to COVID, through the song 'Closing Time'

One million people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19. NPR has been remembering some of them through the music that gave their lives meaning. We call these tributes Songs of Remembrance. Today Debra McCoskey-Reisert remembers her brother, Bobby McCoskey, and his favorite song, "Closing Time" by Semisonic. Bobby was a Salvation Army bell ringer and a Special Olympics state silver medalist. He loved people and dancing and slot machines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
American Songwriter

Matt Sorum Talks “Double-Talkin’ Jive,” and Life, Before and After, The Cult, Guns N’ Roses, and Velvet Revolver

Sitting on the couch with his parents and brothers, eating popcorn while watching The Ed Sullivan Show on a Sunday night was a regular occurrence in the Sorum household. Though, this particular episode in 1964, featuring The Beatles transformed Matt Sorum. In awe of Ringo Starr’s swagger behind the kit, the young Sorum knew he wanted to be a drummer right then and there at the age of 5.
MUSIC

