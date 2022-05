The Boston Celtics started off strong, but a nightmare third quarter was the difference in their Game 1 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Miami outscored Boston by 25 points in the third quarter and ran away with a 118-107 victory at FTX Arena to begin the Eastern Conference Finals. Jimmy Butler wreaked havoc on both ends for the Heat with 41 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. Tyler Herro added 18 points off the bench and Gabe Vincent filled in admirably for Kyle Lowry with 17 points.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO