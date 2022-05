The Pittsburgh Penguins are at a crossroads when it comes to the future of some key players, most notably the likes of Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins veterans are both set to hit free agency, although they have both expressed their desire to return to Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby is also keen on continuing to play alongside his longtime teammates, and amid rumors that he was upset over the reported lowball offers the team put forth to Letang and Malkin, the captain has spoken out.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO