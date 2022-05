MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- The trial scheduled for Monday for a Mitchell man who did not comply with a mask mandate at a Mitchell School Board meeting in September 2020 and refused to leave when asked to do so has been postponed. No makeup date announced. Reed Bender is charged with a Class 2 misdemeanor count of entering or refusing to leave property after notice. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail; however, Davison County State’s Attorney Jim Miskimins says he is not seeking jail time for Bender. Judge Kasey Sorenson will decide the case after denying Bender’s request for a jury trial. A previous jury trial on a different charge against Bender ended up in a hung jury late last year.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO