NEW YORK -- Outrage is building in the Bronx after 11-year-old Kyhara Tay was shot and killed by a stray bullet on Monday.On Wednesday, Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined the girl's devastated parents at a rally, focusing on preventing future tragedies, CBS2's Christina Fan reported."I'm never going to touch or see her again," Tay's grieving father said. Khyara's parents hung onto one another for support as they returned to the scene where their young daughter was killed. Her father broke his silence, and was unable to contain his anguish. "Please, I'm going to be living in pain the rest of my life. I...

1 DAY AGO