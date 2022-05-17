Conspiracy Theories Hatch As Bird Flu Slows Down In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — New data shows slow but steady growth in the number of Iowans planning to buy products from Iowa’s medical cannabis dispensaries. About half a percent of Iowans who are 21 years of age or older had a state registration card and could buy medical cannabis products at the five state licensed dispensaries in April. A doctor, P-A, or an advanced registered nurse practitioner has to recommend medical marijuana as treatment for an illness. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, nearly 97-hundred patients had state-issued cards in April — that’s a 36 percent increase since May of last year. About 26-hundred Iowa caregivers have registered to buy cannabis products for someone who is too young or too ill to buy it for themselves, a 26 percent increase in caregiver registrations from a year ago.

