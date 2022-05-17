ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan court stops enforcement of 1931 near-total abortion ban

By Rachel Louise Just
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. — A Michigan court has decided to stop the enforcement of a 1930s-era abortion ban that would go back into effect if the landmark abortion ruling, Roe v. Wade, is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. The 1931 law criminalizes all abortions except for those that...

The Flint Journal

Gov. Whitmer wants to give $500 to working Michigan families

Michigan is expected to have a big budget surplus, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to give some of the money back to residents. Whitmer announced a plan on Thursday, May 19, called “MI Tax Rebate Right Now,” which proposes to give working families $500. Whitmer sent a letter to legislative leaders, urging them to work with her on this plan.
Gov. Whitmer asks legislature to give Michigan families a $500 tax rebate

LANSING, Mich. - GovernorGretchen Whitmer has sent a letter to legislative leaders proposing a plan to return $500 to working families from the state’s budget surplus. The rebate proposal, "MI Tax Rebate Right Now", aims to help Michigan's families as they face rising costs on food, gas, and other everyday expenses.
WCPO

Judge halts Michigan's dormant abortion ban

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A judge for Michigan's Court of Claims has put an injunction in place, barring enforcement of the state's 1931 ban on abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the decision from Roe Vs. Wade. The ruling comes in a case brought by Planned Parenthood against...
Whitmer wants to end Michigan’s retirement tax: How it works

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to repeal the state’s retirement tax -- here’s a look at how the tax works and why she wants to end it. The Michigan retirement tax, as it works today, was written into the state’s tax code back in 2011, as part of a major overhaul of the tax code under Gov. Rick Snyder. Before then, Michigan was one of 14 states that didn’t tax retirees on their pensions.
Gretchen Whitmer
A guide to Michigan’s recreational marijuana laws: What you should know

As the cannabis industry in Michigan booms, it can be hard to keep up with the laws and regulations. How much marijuana can you possess? How does selling and cultivation work in the state? Can you gift marijuana? Where can you use marijuana? This guide will break down everything you need to know about cannabis law in Michigan.
‘Threatens American democracy’ -- Top election official says 4 changes ‘critically needed’ in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s top election official is calling for legislative changes ahead of the 2022 statewide elections. Tuesday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said four changes were needed to ensure the upcoming election is free, fair and safe. She called on legislators to implement the changes that she says would benefit Republican, Democratic and Independent voters.
Rally for abortion rights, fair wages and more in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A crowd gathered in support of the Michigan Poor People's Campaign on the steps of the State Capitol in Lansing Wednesday. The groups called on lawmakers to support a wide variety of issues such as tenant protections, fair wages, reproductive freedom to prison reform. The Michigan...
GOP Michigan Governor Candidate Ryan Kelley Says COVID Policies At Debate A ‘Dealbreaker’

(CBS DETROIT) — A Republican candidate for governor of Michigan says he will refuse to participate in a debate over COVID-19 policies. Ottawa County real estate agent Ryan Kelley says he will not take part in the debate at the 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference due to the Detroit Regional Chamber’s policy requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. In a post on Facebook, Kelley calls it a “dealbreaker” and urges other Republican candidates to follow suit. However, a report from the Detroit Free Press says the regional chamber previously said the debate will be held outside and there will be a separate registration option for the debate and other outdoor events that are requiring proof of vaccination or negative test. The debate, which the chamber is hosting in coordination with the Michigan Republican Party, is scheduled for June 2. © 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Michigan congressional candidate Carl Marlinga may be a Democrat, but his favorite Supreme Court justices are uncompromising conservatives

Carl Marlinga, the apparent frontrunner in the Democratic primary for a new U.S. House seat in Macomb and Oakland counties, previously aligned himself with conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices in a survey from an anti-abortion group. Marglina filled out the Right to Life-LIFESPAN survey in 2012 when he was a...
Attorney for jobless claimants asks judge to stop Michigan from garnishing their wages

A lawyer speaking on behalf of claimants who were told they were overpaid benefits during the pandemic argued Tuesday that the courts need to intervene and stop Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency from garnishing wages and seizing tax refunds from those claimants. David Blanchard, who is representing the claimants in a lawsuit against the agency, made the argument at a Michigan Court of Claims hearing Tuesday in Lansing. ...
15 candidates disqualified from August Primary Election ballot

LANSING, Mich. — Fifteen candidates for various offices in Michigan will no longer be on the August ballot, the Michigan Secretary of State announced Tuesday. The candidates were disqualified from Primary Election ballot because of defects on the their affidavit of identity, according to the Michigan Secretary of State.
You can now use a credit card for Michigan Attorney General FOIA requests

No more writing a check, stamping an envelope and mailing it to an address in Lansing for those paying for public records from Michigan’s attorney general. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced Wednesday that Freedom of Information Act requests can now be paid online with a credit or debit card. The idea came from the late Kelly Rossman-McKinney, who served as Nessel’s communications director, after she learned last year a journalist had to drop off a check in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.
