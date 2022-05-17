ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

'Mesquite 80' approved in 5-1 vote

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new industrial park is slated for construction at I-635 and Highway 80. The park, to be called “Mesquite 80” will be across from the “Mesquite 635” development that was approved by a previous City Council meeting and was designed by the same developers. Mesquite...

Mesquite pool hours reduced due to lifeguard shortage

Due to a shortage of lifeguards, pool hours will be limited for the summer, the city of Mesquite announced Tuesday. The shortage is a nationwide phenomenon and has affected many area communities across North Texas, including Mesquite. "The shortage started last summer and we were able to hire 26 guards,"...
MESQUITE, TX
eparisextra.com

Temporary signage to be enforced

During the past three months, the City of Paris, based on enforcement priorities of the City Council, has undertaken an initiative of temporary sign enforcement throughout the entire City. During the past three months, the City of Paris, based on enforcement priorities of the City Council, has undertaken an initiative...
PARIS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas to end Rental Assistance Program applications

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Dallas announced today that the Rental Assistance Program will stop accepting new applications on May 22, 2022.The Rent Relief Program will continue to process applications that have been submitted prior to this date, following Emergency Rental Assistance program requirements. The program is required to prioritize households that earn below 50% of the area mean income, $43,850 for a family of three, or in which one or more members have been unemployed for at least 90 days.The city also prioritizes eviction status, and the applications received before May 22 will be prioritized according to these criteria.Applicants can check their status online. More information is available on the City of Dallas website.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Rowlett residents fight against proposed industrial park

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you move to a new neighborhood, you want to know what's going to be built around it. You can usually find out by looking at a city's comprehensive plan. But some Rowlett residents are concerned after the city adjusted its plan to accommodate an unwelcome industrial park.Homeowners laid into the Rowlett City Council during Tuesday night's meeting. They feel betrayed by a city decision to rezone 170 acres off the Bush Turnpike and Merritt Road so an industrial park can be built near the Homestead at Liberty Grove neighborhood."We don't want it," said Rowlett resident Elissa Weisener. "It's...
ROWLETT, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Petoskey Plastics expands to McKinney, investing $30 million in new facility

Petoskey Plastics, the environmentally focused recycler and plastic film, bag, and resin manufacturer, will invest $30 million in a new manufacturing facility in McKinney. Petoskey Plastics Chairman and CEO, Paul Keiswetter, said, “This expansion is an exciting one for us. We are greatly increasing our ability to service current customers and adding new opportunities for our growing sustainable product lines, while operating in a highly desirable location with a small-town feel.”
MCKINNEY, TX
Dallas Observer

For Some in Dallas, Affordable Housing Isn’t All That Affordable

Nowadays, the phone at the Texas Tenants’ Union rings off the hook: Eviction courts are packed, and people are facing triple-digit rent spikes despite their incomes remaining the same. “There is nothing that is helping them at this point,” Sandy Rollins, the Texas Tenants’ Union’s executive director, said of renters.
DALLAS, TX
garlandjournal.com

Nonprofit, county bringing farmers markets to food desert in Oak Cliff

For Oak Cliff, a nonprofit that works to bring opportunity to the southern Dallas neighborhood, is partnering with the county to host a series of farmers markets every first Saturday of the month to bring fresh produce to the community and support local farmers. This initiative is funded by The...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Dallas-area congressional primary angling a potential upset

DALLAS — Jane Hope Hamilton first started thinking about running for Congress in 2015. She’d been in North Texas Democratic political circles for more than a decade by that time — working as a congressional staffer for U.S. Reps. Martin Frost and Marc Veasey. In her now...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano Chamber of Commerce launches Plano United Business as mentorship program for minority-owned small businesses in Collin County

The Plano Chamber of Commerce has launched its newest program, Plano United Business (PUB), a 2-year mentorship program for minority-owned small businesses located in Collin County. This comprehensive program provides opportunities for growth through membership, education, mentorship, and relationship-building. PUB was created through the Plano Chamber’s strategic planning process, led...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

What's next after Red Oak ISD bond package fails?

Red Oak, TX - Red Oak ISD officials are asking themselves two questions after voters rejected the $230.1 million bond package last weekend – why and what’s next?. On May 7 residents voted against four propositions the Citizens Facility Planning Committee had recommended to address growth and aging facilities around the district.
RED OAK, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Facing Rising Housing Costs, North Texas Families Move Into RVs

The North Texas housing market continues to serve up challenges for many families, with low inventory driving demand for homebuyers and rent prices up roughly 19% over last year in some areas. Two families told NBC 5 they're downsizing drastically to improve their chances of owning their dream home in...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Pharmacy in Dallas Celebrates Major Milestone

A local nonprofit is celebrating a huge milestone right now, as it continues its mission to make sure no family goes without lifesaving medicine. In 2018, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Dallas opened up the first free pharmacy in the state. But as people lost their jobs...
DALLAS, TX

