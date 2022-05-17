ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

A brewing slowdown? Austin home prices slow, while prices continue to rise

By Claire Partain
Austonia
Austonia
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Austin's home sales were on the decline for the second month in a row as the metro's median home price reached an all-time record of $550,000 in April, according to the Austin Board of Realtors' April report.While home sales were down...

austonia.com

Austonia

Report: Samsung could be expanding its presence in Austin

Samsung might soon be making more moves in the Austin metro. The tech giant, which made waves as it announced plans to build a $17 billion chip plant in Taylor in late 2021, might be looking to expand in the Northeast Austin area, according to an Austin Business Journal report.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Amid market crash, how is Austin's crypto and Web3 community holding up?

Lately, the crypto market is looking shaky. The price of bitcoin fell by more than half from its high, the digital currency luna crashed to $0 and a type of so-called stablecoin TerraUSD has been described as dead. Reporting from the LA Times notes that experts seeing a correlation between traditional markets and the cryptocurrency market is high right now, with plunges in one being followed by a plunge in the other. On Wednesday, stocks had their worst day in more than two years with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1,164 points. Crypto’s volatility has long been questioned, especially...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Gas prices set record highs, threaten to be '$5 by the end of the week'

Fuel costs in Austin and across the nation are record high—and they're not going down anytime soon. Average gas prices in Travis County are sitting a hefty $4.16 per gallon, according to AAA, compared to an average of $2.70 last year. Nationwide, fuel prices are at an average of $4.48 per gallon.The bill per gallon is the highest ever recorded in Austin but experts don’t expect a reprieve anytime soon—GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan said to expect new records on a “near daily” basis."There isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon,” DeHaan said, adding to expect prices closer to $5 by the end of the week. Why are prices climbing? DeHaan says to blame low inventory combined with high demand, more expensive blends and warming temperatures jump-starting “driving season.”While gas prices are marginally cheaper in Williamson and Hays Counties, between $4.12-$4.13, surrounding counties are locked into the same price range.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Environmental groups call on city to hold off on approving further development at Tesla gigafactory

A group of environmentalists and other activist groups are calling on the city to withhold permits Tesla has requested, including for a battery cathode facility by the company’s headquarters near the Colorado River. In a letter to Mayor Steve Adler and the rest of council, the groups say the manufacturing process will require a substantial amount of water and chemicals, and that as a result, a hazardous waste stream will form. “Where will the toxic waste end up? How will Austin ensure that it doesn’t pollute the water?” the letter asks. The groups, which include East Austin group PODER, the...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

UPDATE: Austin Dollar Tree employees tell Austonia of heat, mistreatment in wake of viral TikTok

It's been a few weeks since a viral TikTok revealed poor working conditions at the Montopolis Dollar Tree in southeast Austin, and employee Maggie Lopez is still feeling its effects.Lopez was filmed working alone at the location May 1 in a since-deleted video that saw 2.9 million views and over 450,000 likes. In the video, stacked boxes littered the floor, shelves were left unstocked and a leaky, broken air conditioning unit welcomed customers into the understaffed storefront. @trishmartinez32 #x_bazan06 #fyp #fypシ #tiktok #friends #like #comment #4upage #4u #share #viralvideo #trending #wow #4upageシ ♬ original sound - Patricia Martinez ...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin knocked down from top 10 places to live ranking

For years Austin has been one of the top 5 places to live in the U.S., according to an annual ranking from U.S. News and World Report. But this year, Austin dropped out of the top 10. The publication ranked Austin at No. 13, down from No. 5 last year, No. 3 in 2020 and No. 1 in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Cities ranking in the top this year were No. 1 Huntsville, Alabama, No. 2 Colorado Springs and No. 3 Green Bay, Wisconsin.So why did it rank lower this year?The hot housing market is part of the reason. The report states "Austin offers a lower value than similarly sized metro areas when you compare housing costs to median household income." Still, Austin was the highest-ranked Texas city on the list. Adding to its desirability are its live music capital roots and the growing tech scene. The next Texas area on the list was Dallas-Fort Worth coming in at No. 32.U.S. News says it analyzed 150 metro areas in the U.S. to make the list based on the quality of life, the job market, the value of living there and people's desire to live there.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Pioneer of Austin high rise gets some TLC in light of new development

One of Austin’s oldest high-rise condos on the shore of Lady Bird Lake is getting a makeover. The 183-unit complex with 13 stories known as Towers of Town Lake first rose up in the 80s when Austin was seeing a tower boom with offices like One American Center and 100 Congress. Adam Maldonado, Reconstruction Experts’ Regional VP of Texas, said the refurbishment project started when the team dropped by for a roofing job. It turned out that the material of the exterior facade was due for a touch-up, and the Colorado-based company was game for renewing it. “To have those...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Get ready to see driverless vehicles as Argo AI launches new pilot in Austin

Next time you’re sitting at a red light in Austin, you may look over and see a car without a person at the driver’s wheel. Autonomous vehicle tech company Argo AI has brought driverless operations to Austin and Miami, starting out with only company employees using the service. Later on, tests with Lyft and Walmart will carry out ride-sharing and grocery delivery services, with the help of a human safety operator. The company has already made moves on this front in Miami Beach where some Lyft passengers have used its autonomous vehicles with a human operator.While its platform is designed...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

7 best Austin coffee shops to transition from work to play

Since we started working at Austonia, the editorial team has visited more than 40 coffee shops across the city to work in. We have a few favorites but the shops that transition from work to play are some of the best.The ideal day-to-night coffee shops, according to us, are open by noon and stay open late, have both coffee drinks and alcoholic libations and are suitable both for a day of work or a night out.Whether the conversation is just too good to pause, you need to blow off steam after a long day of work or want to mix...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Moving, anyone? 9 apartment specials on the market right now

It is moving season Austinites, have you picked out a new home?With some of the most expensive rent in the country—$1,735 per month on average in Austin according to RentCafe—you’re going to want to search for any apartment discounts you can get.Don’t move without weighing your options. Here are nine average-priced apartment complexes around the city with specials going on right now.Starting at $1,335 | Parkwood Terrace | 1201 East Old Settlers Blvd.For a taste of Round Rock living, Parkwood Terrace is offering two weeks free on its 777-square foot, $1,335 per month apartment. These apartments have big open concept...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

City of Austin to implement 24-hour security at Candlewood Suites after break-ins, vandalism

Austin has added 24-hour security to the city-owned Pecan Gardens property, which will be converted into supportive housing for people exiting homelessness, after the former hotel was found with months of damage and vandalism May 5. The building, which was broken into and stripped of copper and had people illegally sleeping inside of it, has been secured, Council Member Mackenzie Kelly said in a Friday press conference. Kelly said the city confirmed a measure to implement 24-hour security, including updates every 60 days until the property opens up as supportive housing."We cannot let this happen to any vacant city-owned property...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Record-breaking heat continues to threaten ERCOT capacity. Should Austinites be worried about their power this summer?

Power demand is forecast to push within 600 megawatts of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas' capacity Friday afternoon as a record month of heat continues. Demand for the statewide power grid hit over 65,000 Mw at 5 p.m., just under the capacity the grid can handle. ERCOT announced approximately 2,900 Mw of power was lost on Friday due to six power generation facilities tripping offline. At 5 p.m. it said all reserve generation resources available are operating. Texans have been asked to conserve energy. Inbox: ERCOT says "six power generation facilities tripped offline resulting in the loss of approximately...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin-area cyclist charged in murder of biking star Moriah Wilson

Austin police have charged Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, a local cyclist, for the murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson. Wilson, a rising star in the gravel and mountain bike community, was found dead with gunshot wounds inside an East Austin home on the night of May 11 when she was in town for the weekend Gravel Locos race in Hico, Texas. Police believe Wilson was having a relationship with a man Armstrong was also in a relationship with. The man, another gravel cyclist, Colin Strickland, has since issued a statement on the murder. In his statement, he said he had a brief...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin homeless strategy officer acknowledges failure in security at Candlewood Suites after break-in costing months of repairs

Austin’s Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Gray has apologized after vandals broke into a city-owned hotel in the process of being converted into a homeless hotel.The break-in was discovered on May 5 at the northwest Candlewood Suites, 10811 Pecan Park Blvd., which had been sitting vacant and unrenovated with no security protocol at the time. The incident came to light after Austin City Council member Mackenzie Kelly, who represents the area, tweeted photos of the damage to the interior. What she said about the damages:Damage spans all three floors of the building and is in nearly every room.The entire hotel was...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

City offers free bike rides for Bike to Work Day

Grab a helmet and get active this morning by celebrating Bike to Work Day alongside the city.The community will gather for a celebration at Austin City Hall starting at 8 a.m. with free tacos, coffee and giveaways. A few things to remember around bikes:Over 80% of bicycle crashes happen at intersectionsIt’s important to wear reflective clothing during dark hoursDrivers should keep a distance—take at least three feet of space when passing.Residents can find the most comfortable, safe bike routes via the 2022 Austin Bike Map, or rent a MetroBike with the code B2WD2022.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Lifeguard shortage jeopardizes hours at Barton Springs Pool

Barton Springs Pool is on a condensed schedule while the city tries to fill out its lifeguard roster.The popular pool is currently closed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays while it navigates a lifeguard shortage. The city is offering bonuses to new applicants who can start by early June.Austin Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Jodi Jay said there are 207 lifeguards ready to work and 100 incoming but the department needs 750 to be fully staffed.Zoom out: The pandemic has had a lasting impact on hiring—in 2019, the city was able to hire 850 lifeguards. The Aquatic Department has been unable...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austonia Inc. Hires Key Sales Executive

Austin, May 10, 2022Digital media company Austonia Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of Isabel Lanaux as Director of Partnerships.Lanaux will lead Austonia’s brand partnerships program, starting with current Austonia partners Tito’s Handmade Vodka (titosvodka.com) and Delta Air Lines (delta.com).She will also be responsible for marketing programs benefiting local Austin businesses, including Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME).A New Orleans native, Lanaux worked in sales and account management roles for Hearst Publishing and Sunset Publishing in Los Angeles, before moving to Austin.“Isabel’s leadership will match Austin’s beloved local brands, large and small, with Austonia’s...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

ACL contributes record-breaking $369M in 2021 toward local economy

Austin City Limits Music Festival had its biggest year yet in 2021 when it generated a record $369.1 million for the local economy. In the 2021 ACL Music Festival Economic Impact Report released Tuesday, the festival surpassed the 2019 record of $291 million after it was canceled in 2020. Since C3 Presents began tracking economic impact in 2006, ACL has generated over $2.6 billion for the Austin economy.ACL is one of the biggest annual events hosted in Austin. Last year, the festival attracted 75,000 attendees per day. The 2021 festival is responsible for 3,903 full-time job equivalents hired or sustained....
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Lead architect behind new Meta tower gives inside look into soon-to-be tallest building in Austin

A park in the sky. That’s how Ed Muth, Gensler principal-in-charge of the Sixth and Guadalupe project, describes the outdoor deck on level 14 of the building. It’s a gathering space that’ll be lushly landscaped and filled with various plant types. It’ll also have spaces for sitting and a small amphitheater tech space. It’s poised to be an area for Meta employees to spend time and mingle once the tech giant moves in next spring. As downtown grows with increased residential and office space, the tech industry’s influence in the area is clear with Google’s sailboat tower plus TikTok signing...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin staging 'radiological incident' this week in citywide exercise

Hazmat suits, low-flying aircraft and more will be seen this week as Austin hosts an exercise to prepare for radiological incident. The project, called Cobalt Magnet 22, involves more than 30 local, state and federal agencies planning for 18 months to be prepared in the event of radiological threats. It will start Monday and last through May 20. What to expect: Field teams in protective clothing using radiological monitoring and detection equipment, low-flying aircraft conducting data-gathering overflights, and groups of first responders and others staged at various locations.The exercise is part of a regular program of training, exercises and planning.“Th City of Austin is pleased to welcome NNSA and the numerous local, state and federal agencies participating in Cobalt Magnet”, said Juan Ortiz, Director of Austin's Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office. “Our goal in this exercise is to test our procedures and make improvements to ensure we’re keeping the Austin/Travis County community protected.”
AUSTIN, TX
