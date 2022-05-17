ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Best Buy Opening Outlet Store In Arizona

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to get some new tech-related products at a great price?. Best Buy is planning to open a new outlet store in north Phoenix later this year, reported 12 News. According to the company,...

kfyi.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Greyson F

Culver's Food Truck is Coming to Arizona, But Only For a Limited Time

Grab a burger and cheese curds at the Culver's food truck.Food Photographer David Fedulov/Unsplash. There has been a considerable amount of restaurant movement in the Valley over the last several months. Restaurants, especially popular chains from Texas and California, have made the shift to metro Phoenix and even down into Tucson. Culver's is one midwestern chain that has opened a handful of locations in Arizona, making it one of the few locations in metro Phoenix that gives residents the ability to munch down on cheese curds and frozen custard.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Top 10 best cities for early retirement include 4 from Arizona

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Black Rock Coffee Bar giving away drinks at opening of 5th Mesa spot

PHOENIX – Boutique java shop Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate the opening of a fifth Mesa location Friday by giving away drinks all day. The 2,000-square-foot coffee shop at Ellsworth and Ray roads will offer free 16-ounce drinks from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m., the Oregon-based company announced on social media.
MESA, AZ
SmartAsset

Best Cities for an Early Retirement – 2022 Study

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition. In this study, we determined the best places for an early retirement, comparing the 100 largest cities across four categories....
CHANDLER, AZ
12news.com

Anyone in Arizona can text 911 instead of call. But not everyone should.

ARIZONA, USA — A North Phoenix Reddit user recently created a post sharing some potentially life-saving information. In the wake of the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, the user found out that people in the Phoenix Metro area and Maricopa County had the option of texting 911 instead of calling, according to a City of Phoenix webpage.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

European specialty food market brings more options to Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — The Kurowski family recently opened one of the first European markets in the northwest Valley. The family operated the Polish and German food store, A to Z Polish Market, for 25 years in Chicago, but decided to move to Arizona after visiting the state for years.
SURPRISE, AZ
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Bashas’ Seeks to Fill 800 Full- and Part-Time Jobs

Bashas’ Family of Stores will host pop-up hiring events on May 21 at its 113 locations in Arizona and New Mexico, as well as its distribution center in Chandler, Ariz. The company hopes to increase its workforce before the summer and is looking to hire applicants immediately to fill 800 full-time and part-time grocery positions.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Records: 1-in-5 stores in Arizona are overcharging customers

A community is searching for a 12-year-old boy from Tolleson who went missing when he didn't come home from school. Special Suns fan goes to game for the first time, experiences Game 7. Updated: 48 minutes ago. A man who has nerve damage and is in a wheelchair got to...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Phoenix falls in US News Best Places to Live rankings

After gaining some ground in last year’s Best Places to Live rankings from U.S. News & World Report, Phoenix lost all of that and then some this year. The Valley dropped 27 slots, from No. 40 to No. 67, on this year’s 2022-2023 list. That’s 14 places lower than where it was in 2020 and even lower than the Nos. 19 and 26 spots it reached in 2018 and 2019.
PHOENIX, AZ
golfcoastmagazine.com

TROON ACQUIRES ICON MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Scottsdale, Ariz.– Troon®, the leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services is pleased to announce it has acquired ICON Management Services, a Florida-based golf, tennis, amenity and community association management company that was founded in 2007. ICON began as a golf course management company, and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

What's fueling Arizona's high gas prices?

It's getting downright ugly at the gas pump. The average price of gas in Phoenix is now over $5 a gallon and Arizona is about 30 cents above the national average. Dennis Hoffman, an economics professor at ASU, has more on why our state is one of the most expensive spots in the country to buy gas.
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: This might be the best start ever for a club pro at the PGA

As winner of last month’s PGA Professional Championship, Jesse Mueller is the proud leader of the PGA of America’s #TeamOf20 club pros getting the chance to go shot-for-shot with the best in the world at this week’s PGA Championship. He may not draw the fans of the Tiger/Rory/Spieth pairing, but that doesn’t mean that the 39-year-old from Scottsdale, Ariz., can’t make some noise of his own.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Coast News

Mesa steps out of the shadow of nearby Phoenix

It’s a glorious late-April day in this patch of the Sonoran Desert in Mesa, Arizona. We are hiking the Wind Cave Trail in Usery Mountain Regional Park. The twisty-turny, gently ascending path puts us smack in the middle of a lush landscape — a palate of blooming palo verde trees and multiple cactuses that, with their soft greens and yellows, mimic an impressionistic painting.
MESA, AZ

