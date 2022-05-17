ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Lehigh County Republicans seek nomination in Upper Bucks state Senate race

By James McGinnis, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WsCk0_0fhCtKDk00

The redistricting of state Senate seats means voters in Upper Bucks County will see a new representative in the General Assembly in November.

In the Republican primary for the 16th state Senate district, a veteran lawmaker faces a challenge from an airline pilot and school board member.

Incumbent state Sen. Pat Browne has represented the district since 2005 and controls spending as chair of the Senate appropriations committee.

A certified public accountant and attorney, Browne authored legislation that allows towns to create "neighborhood improvement zones." When developers build in such zones, nearly all the state and local tax revenues created in that zone must go back into that neighborhood for development projects.

Voters Guide:Election 2022: Your guide to candidates for state Senate in Bucks, Montgomery counties

Browne has also made headlines for his activities outside of the state capitol. In 2015, Browne suffered a punctured lung, several broken ribs and a foot injury that required surgery. He was charged at that time with his third drunken driving offense in a 20-year period. Browne apologized at the time, saying he was determined to get help with a drinking problem.

In November, the Pennsylvania Senate unanimously passed Browne's proposal to speed up the publication of campaign finance disclosures and increase penalties for the late submission of such reports.

Senate Bill 140 would require any candidate or political action committee to electronically report their campaign donations and spending so that the information can be available to the public in a searchable database within four days. The state House has yet to vote on the proposal.

His opponent in the GOP primary, Jarrett Coleman, is an airline pilot, instructor, and Parkland School Board member who became involved with politics after his local school district began requiring students to wear masks in the classroom.

Coleman has raised concerns about teachers discussing issues of racism in the classroom and he has campaigned against Parkland's equity and inclusion plan.

Colemanwas elected to the Parkland School Board in 2021 with the support of a Rally to Reopen schools Facebook page. But many of the problems facing the schools are tied back to the policies enacted in state capital, Coleman said.

Colemanpointed to "lavish" perks for state lawmakers and "outdated" COVID-19 protocols. The state's current election system, Coleman said, contained "zero safeguards against voter fraud."

The winner of the GOP primary will go on to face Democrat Mark Pinsley. Pinsley, Lehigh County's controller, said election integrity and voters' rights are among his top priorities.

Pennsylvania's 16th Senate District previously included only portions of Lehigh County.

With the 2022 redistricting of legislative maps, the 16th now also includes Bedminster, Bridgeton, Durham, Dublin, East Rockhill, Haycock, Hilltown, Milford, Nockamixon, Perkasie, Quakertown, Richland, Richlandtown, Reigelsville, Sellersville, Silverdale, Springfield, Tinicum, Telford, and West Rockhill.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Republican Nomination For Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Race Uncertain As Thousands Of Mail-In Votes Still Being Counted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Too close to call. We are waiting to find out who will be Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate candidate this fall. With 98% of the vote counted, Mehmet Oz has a lead over Dave McCormick of a little more than 1,200 votes. Who will emerge with a victory remains up in the air. Thousands of votes are still left to be counted across the commonwealth. The root problem is the Pennsylvania law preventing election teams from opening, sorting and counting mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day. Brand new numbers just in from Philadelphia’s chair of elections say it looks like...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Bedminster Township, PA
City
Richland, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
Bucks County, PA
Elections
City
East Rockhill Township, PA
City
Hilltown Township, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Government
City
West Rockhill Township, PA
City
Springfield, PA
City
Silverdale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Telford, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Elections
City
Dublin, PA
wdac.com

Vote Count For PA GOP U.S. Senate Race

HARRISBURG (AP) – Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for the Republican nomination to fill an open PA U.S. Senate seat. Vote counting continued Wednesday. Some counties have yet to tabulate election-day and mail-in ballots. Meanwhile, counting of provisional, overseas, and military absentee ballots could last past Friday. The race remains close enough to trigger the Commonwealth’s automatic recount law.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Luzerne County Voting Woes | Eyewitness News

Broome County DA press conference on Buffalo shooting. PA GOP Senate race in a deadlock, as election night …. Pa Sen. Race: Oz, McCormick too close to call on …. James May Leads in Republican Race 118th District …. Lou Barletta Loses to Mastriano | Eyewitness News. Lou Barletta Speech.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Browne
WBRE

Luzerne County ballot counting wrapped up

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Winners in some of Tuesday’s primary election races remain undetermined or just too close to call. Wednesday Luzerne County finished counting a total of more than 18,000 mail-in ballots from the primary. County workers rallied for two straight days, processing about a thousand mail-in ballots per hour. This year, it […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#State Senate#Senate Bill#Campaign Finance#Election Fraud#Upper Bucks#The General Assembly#The Pennsylvania Senate
wlvr.org

State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie defeats Rep. Gary Day in unusual battle of incumbents

State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie’s House district changed because of reapportionment. His performance in recent elections did not. Mackenzie defeated incumbent state Rep. Gary Day on Tuesday in the Republican primary for the 187th House District. The victory all but assures Mackenzie another term in the state Legislature because no one ran on the Democratic ticket in the primary.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thedp.com

Here are the candidates who came out on top during Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election

Ahead of November's general midterm election, Pennsylvania voters decided which candidates would represent each political party during the primary this Tuesday. Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17. On-campus residents who registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to vote in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH building, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

‘It’s Completely Polarized’: Political Divide Hard To Ignore In Bucks County As Voters Come Out For Pennsylvania Primary

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Voters are turning out at polling places across Pennsylvania, choosing the candidates they want to see on the general election ballot in November. Bucks County is one of the counties voting for a U.S. Congress seat, and the county has taken center stage in the last two presidential elections, a once majority Democratic base that now had just a slight margin over a very vocal Republican minority. Voters here live in the Council Rock School District, where many say the divide is hard to ignore. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 A steady stream of voters came out...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Times News

Scheller leads in the 7th congressional district

Republican Lisa Scheller is leading the contest for the Republican nomination for the 7th Congressional District. She has 18,401 votes to Kevin Dellicker’s 16,804 votes. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Susan Wild in November’s general election for the newly realigned 7th Congressional District seat. Wild was unopposed in the primary.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Monroe County Primary Election Results Are In

Mehmet C. Oz - Republican Party. Monroe County (District 45) Monroe County (District 45) Pennsylvania's general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. For more election information, visit https://www.electionreturns.pa.gov/Home/CountyResults?countyName=MONROE&ElectionID=undefined&ElectionType=P&IsActive=undefined.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lou Barletta fights to secure Governor nomination

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the most closely watched races in the nation is that of the Governor of Pennsylvania. Former Hazleton Mayor and former Congressman Lou Barletta are one of two leading candidates vying for the GOP nomination. We stopped by the largest polling place in Hazleton on East Broad. Turnout was low […]
HAZLETON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2022 Pennsylvania primary election results

Polls in Pennsylvania closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, but the counting continues. • Former Allegheny County Councilwoman Cindy Kirk won her Republican primary race in the 30th State House District by more than a 4-to-1 margin, according to unofficial tallies. • Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy