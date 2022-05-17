Pennsylvania primary: Fitzpatrick faces GOP challenger Alex Entin in 1st district race

Bucks Republicans will choose between a moderate Republican who touts his bipartisan record and a newcomer who says the incumbent is not holding true to conservative GOP values.

Brian Fitzpatrick, of Middletown, is looking for re-election amid a primary challenge from Northampton resident Alex Entin. The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Ashley Ehasz in November. She is unopposed in her party's primary.

Voters are being asked to choose between Fitzpatrick's brand of conservative bipartisanship and Entin's America First-based ideology.

Voters may consider Fitzpatrick's response to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and his subsequent refusal to endorse the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol.

For his part, Entin says on his campaign site that the presidential election and events of Jan. 6 partly inspired his campaign.

"In particular, the impossible events of Nov. 3 and the string of institutional failures leading up to Jan. 6 ignited me. I was tired of the 'political establishment' and voted for a successful man who recognized where our country was headed, and who was passionate about correcting course," reads a portion of Entin's statement. "Like many political disruptors before him, President (Donald) Trump was rebuffed by the machine and removed prematurely. Now, more than ever, I am convinced America is on the wrong path.

"In spite of that, I am committed to getting us back to an 'America First' focus, through a constitutionally restrained government."