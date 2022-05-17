Two Republicans seeking nomination in 31st state House race

A small business owner from Newtown Borough and a marketing executive from Lower Makefield are running for the Republican nomination to represent the 31st legislative district in the state House. The district includes Lower Makefield, Newtown Borough and Newtown Township, Yardley and parts of Morrisville.

Either Jennifer Spillane, a former teacher who previously ran for Pennsbury School Board, and Bernie Sauer, a longtime community volunteer, will face incumbent Democrat Perry Warren in the fall. Warren is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Voters Guide:Election 2022: Your guide to candidates for state House in Bucks, Montgomery counties

Spillane said school choice and rising inflation are among her top concerns, and she said would look for ways to streamline state finances and limit spending.

Sauer is critical of "liberal government policies on spending" that he says are leading to "massive inflation," and also said he would work to rein in state spending.